Rep. Ritchie Torres visits Yad Vashem, slams Kanye West

New York Congressman Ritchie Torres slammed Kanye West, calling him out on his antisemitism after a recent visit to Yad Vashem.

"Kanye: The problem is that you're not thinking. You're hating," Torres tweeted with a screenshot of one of Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments.

"I just came from Yad Vashem, a place that you should visit," Torres added. "You need to understand that antisemitism is one of the most dangerous and deadliest forms of hate the human heart has ever conceived."

Torres fighting antisemitism

Torres flew out to Israel for a visit recently where he posted a few pictures of him visiting the Western Wall. "I prayed for peace at the Western Wall: 'May Jerusalem emerge and endure as a place of unity among the children of Abraham - Jews, Christians and Muslims,'" Torres wrote on Twitter.

Torres is known for standing up against antisemitism. "Antisemitism has no place," he wrote on Twitter when retweeting a tweet from The Associated Press about Adidas announcing the end of its partnership with West. "The purveyors of antisemitism, like Kanye West, must be held accountable in the marketplace."

Kanye West and his antisemitic comments

West has been the center of controversy recently due to his antisemitic statements. The controversy started when he accused Jews of controlling the rapper Diddy and saying that he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people."

His remarks got him suspended temporarily on social media platforms, but that did not stop him from continuing his antisemitism.

West also said on the Drink Champs podcast that he was being targeted by the Jewish media and Zionist Jews.

Hollywood celebrities took to social media to slam West on his antisemitism. Legendary radio talk show host Howard Stern slammed West in one of his episodes, comparing him to Hitler. "This is so depressing. I mean, Kanye used to be fun crazy. Now he's like Hitler," he said.

Aaron Reich and the Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.