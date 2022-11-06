'Hitler wanted a country for white people,' man chased out of a school

A man was chased out of a school in Larkhall, Scotland after reportedly defending Adolf Hitler and passing out flyers.

A video surfaced on Twitter that shows a man speaking with teenagers at a school. "Hitler wanted a country for white people. He also wanted a country for every other people," he said to them. "Obviously there was a small group of people who controlled all of the media, all of the banks and this small group... they promoted pornography, promoted cultural marxism and it destroyed Germany. Hitler took control of the media and the banks and put the interests of the German people first."

A Nazi supporter approached teenagers to apparently hand out leaflets, he threatened one boy, said he was a supporter of Hitler and then denied the Holocaust happened before being chased by students outside Larkhall Academy in Glasgow a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/Mt8UPtNLGd — Jamie O'Neill (@jays_the_one) October 28, 2022

The man's t-shirt that is seen in the video had a Nazi symbol on it, the sonnenrad or sun wheel.

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The sonnenrad is one of the many ancient European symbols that the Nazis used as a way to invent an idealized "Aryan/Norse" heritage, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

One of the teenagers that the man was speaking to asked him if the Holocaust was real, to which he replies, "No, it's not."

Plastic water bottles are being thrown at the extremist as he is trying to walk away after becoming aggressive and saying, "I'm here to help you," as seen in the video.

According to antisemitism.org, a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection to the incident and is scheduled to appear at Hamilton Sheriff's Court on November 22nd.

Reactions to the video

Scottish Government Minister for Equalities and Older People Christina McKelvie retweeted the video to her personal Twitter account.

Disgusted to see and hear hate speech at one of the schools in my constituency. I will be in contact with the school, the council and the police to see what can be done to prevent this type of hate. This is on the back of disgraceful racist leaflets distributed to the area. https://t.co/1gEVtgsn4W — Christina McKelvie (@ChristinaSNP) November 1, 2022

"Disgusted to see and hear hate speech at one of the schools in my constituency," she wrote. "I will be in contact with the school, the council and the police to see what can be done to prevent this type of hate. This is on the back of disgraceful racist leaflets distributed to the area."

A lot of people commented on her tweet saying how impressed they are by the teenagers for questioning him. "Please ensure these young lads are congratulated and thanked," one person wrote.

"Those school kids basically dealt with him as good as anyone could've. Fantastic," another person wrote.