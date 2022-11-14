'No mercy for Jews' graffiti found in Maryland

“No Mercy for Jews” was graffitied along the Bethesda Trolley Trail in Maryland in the second antisemitic incindent in the past few months.

According to photos posted online, anonymous vandals drew three people hanging from a noose with the words, “No Mercy for Jews.”

In addition, according to the report, antisemitic graffiti was found at Old Georgetown Road and Tuckerman Lane. "The message there consisted of a swastika, and symbols for White Power," mymcm reported.

Maryland leadership and Jewish organizations condemn

"I am deeply disturbed by several horrific antisemitic graffiti which occurred overnight in our community near the Trolley Trail in Bethesda and along Tuckerman Lane with a swastika and neo-Nazi symbolism as well as 'White Power' and 'Defend Bethesda,'" Andrew Friedman, Montgomery County Council member tweeted. He added that Police are "actively investigating these antisemitic acts and Department of Transportation is working on getting it cleaned up as soon as possible."

ANTISEMITIC VERBIAGE and images. (credit: CST)

Friedman said that unfortunately, "these are just the latest in an alarming rise in antisemitic incidents across our county and throughout the country. We will not accept or tolerate anti-Jewish hatred in our community and will not allow antisemitism in any of its forms to be normalized or desensitized. We must continue to come together to make clear that: Hate has no place here."

The Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of the Greater Washington DC area tweeted in response that the "JCRC has been in close contact with County Executive Marc Elrich and Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones regarding two antisemitic vandalism incidents that were discovered this morning, including particularly horrific images on the Bethesda Trolley Trail."

"We are sickened by the antisemitic graffiti found in Bethesda today," the American Jewish Committee AJC said in response to the attacks.

"The Jewish community will not be intimidated by these despicable messages of hate. Our Washington, DC office is in touch with local officials and tracking the situation," AJC said.