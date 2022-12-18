The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Uber driver complains about ‘too many Jews’ to Jewish passenger

An Uber driver in Brooklyn complained that there were “too many Jews” while he had a Jewish passenger in the back seat of his car.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 18, 2022 05:06

Updated: DECEMBER 18, 2022 05:08
An unauthorised device displays a version of the Uber logo on a vehicle in Manhattan, New York City, New York, US, November 17, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
An unauthorised device displays a version of the Uber logo on a vehicle in Manhattan, New York City, New York, US, November 17, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

An Uber driver was recorded complaining in Brooklyn, New York of "too many Jews" while he had a Jewish passenger in the back seat of his car.

The video, posted by StopAntisemitism, has reached over 8,000 views on Twitter alone, and the numbers keep climbing. "Disgusting antisemitism from an Uber driver in Brooklyn complaining of 'too many Jews' while having a Jewish passenger in his car," StopAntisemitism wrote. "This bigotry must never be tolerated by your company, Uber."

After the Uber driver complained that there were "too many Jews," he continued to ask the passenger if all Jews come from Israel, to which the passenger replied, "No, I'm from America."

Other antisemitic incidents with Uber

The logo of car-sharing service app Uber on a smartphone (credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ)The logo of car-sharing service app Uber on a smartphone (credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ)

This isn't the first time a Jew has faced antisemitism while riding with Uber.

Back in 2019, an Uber driver in Los Angeles kicked two Jewish women out of his car after he found out they were coming from an Israel Independence Day celebration. 

The driver, who said he was Palestinian, asked the women where they were coming from once they got in his car. They were hesitant to answer but told the driver after he didn't start the car. He then told them to get out of his car.

"He started laughing and he looked us dead in the eye and he said, 'You need to get out of my car. I'm Palestinian.'" one of the women told the Jewish Journal.

In 2018, an Uber driver ordered an Israeli diplomat to leave his car after he answered his phone in Hebrew.

"That was enough for the driver to stop in the Lower Wacker Drive [a major Chicago highway] and start yelling at me 'Get out of my car!'" Israeli diplomat Itay Milner said. "It was scary because you saw that he lost it. I saw that he was enraged...He had a look in his eyes that you could see there was a lot of hate."

After the man yelled at him, Milner asked if he was being kicked out because he was speaking Hebrew. The driver then responded with, "Yes."

"I did feel the danger because I didn't know what this guy was capable of," Milner said.

The Jerusalem Post has contributed to this article.



Tags new york uber Brooklyn antisemitism drivers
