Florida graffiti claims Jews pushing for war with Russia

A sign that reads "Dear Jews, stop pushing war with Russia!" written in large handwriting was put up in Miami, Florida this was weekend, according to a tweet by StopAntisemitism last week.

The sign doesn't offer any explanation for how Jews are purportedly pushing for war with Russia, but the accusation that Jews are either behind the Russia-Ukraine war or pushing for the war's escalation is not new.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) wrote on its website back in March of 2022 that since the war started in February, "extremists and antisemites across the ideological spectrum have used the war as fodder for promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories."

Vile antisemitic graffiti spotted in the Brickell area of Miami yesterday (underneath the Metromover).This grotesque hatred must never be tolerated in Miami @MiamiPD @RonDeSantisFL pic.twitter.com/kLzav7gPoX — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 28, 2022

Furthermore, the canard that Jews have a disproportionate amount of power that they use to manipulate world events, particularly in ways that are pernicious or destructive towards gentiles, is both well-known and quite old as an antisemitic trope.

These accusations have always proven to be baseless attempts to galvanize antipathy toward Jewish people. Nothing about the claim that the sign makes is new.

antisemitic graffiti on a wall (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

However, the sign also bears the word "Nazi" with an arrow pointing to the large text, apparently written by a different person than the initial message.

Underneath the second text is a third text, written with a red marker within which the original author of the graffiti accepts the accusation of Nazi. "Ok, but stop pushing war with Russia," he writes back.

The incident seems to highlight a trend of antisemitism being accepted in both political dialogue and the mainstream.