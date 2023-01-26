The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Antisemitism down in France, but majority of violent cases dismissed

"Antisemitism is not a threat only for French Jews. If antisemitism begins with the Jews, it never stops with the Jews," Yonathan Arfi, President of Crif said.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JANUARY 26, 2023 14:20
A demonstrator holds a sign that reads 'no to antisemitism', during a protest against antisemitism and to commemorate the 2012 Toulouse attack against a Jewish school that left three children and an adult dead, at the Place de la Republique square in Paris, France, March 13, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)
A demonstrator holds a sign that reads 'no to antisemitism', during a protest against antisemitism and to commemorate the 2012 Toulouse attack against a Jewish school that left three children and an adult dead, at the Place de la Republique square in Paris, France, March 13, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)

The number of antisemitic acts recorded in France in 2022 has gone down by 26% compared to 2021, yet it remains the same average of the figures that have been recorded over the past 20 years - according to the Jewish Community Protection Service (SPCJ) and Interior Ministry, which published their annual report on the situation of antisemitic acts in 2022.

In 2022, the ministry and the SPCJ recorded 436 antisemitic incidents, but it is acknowledged that this is just a small portion of antisemitic incidents, "this figure only reflects part of reality since it is based solely on acts that were the subject of a complaint or a report to the police," the annual report suggested and added that this report "doesn't reflect the reality of antisemitism on the Internet."

61% of anti-religious acts in France directed at Jews

According to the report, 53% of the antisemitic acts in France in 2022 have "harmed" those who were attacked, even though only 10% of the antisemitic attacks were "violent" or "physical." In addition, the Interior Ministry shared that 61% of anti-religious acts that harm French civilians are directed at Jews.

Another disturbing issue is that of the physical antisemitic attacks that took place during 2015-2019, a shocking percentage of 63% of the cases of antisemitic attacks "were dismissed," according to the report. In only 24% of cases, the aggressors were convicted. 

Protestors clash with French police during a demonstration near the Rue d'Enghien after gunshots were fired killing and injuring several people in a central district of Paris, France, December 23, 2022 (credit: CLOTAIRE ACHI / REUTERS) Protestors clash with French police during a demonstration near the Rue d'Enghien after gunshots were fired killing and injuring several people in a central district of Paris, France, December 23, 2022 (credit: CLOTAIRE ACHI / REUTERS)

According to Yonathan Arfi, president of CRIF (the umbrella organization of French Jewry): “Although French Jews represent less than 1% of the population, they are the target of 61% of attacks on people of an anti-religious nature."

"In 2022, antisemitism continued to take on different faces, including those of Islamism, conspiracy and hatred of Israel," Arfi said. "We have a responsibility to identify and combat traditional forms of antisemitism as well as its contemporary forms."

Arfi concluded by saying that "antisemitism is not a threat only for French Jews. If antisemitism begins with the Jews, it never stops with the Jews: it is an advanced indicator of the state of [mental] health of French society."

History of antisemitism in France

France is the largest Jewish community in Europe and the third-largest Jewish community in the world. France is home to about 450,000 Jews and 750,000 people of Jewish descent that would be able to apply for Israeli citizenship according to the Law of Return.

France has seen some of the deadliest terrorist attacks against Jews, based on antisemitism, in the past two decades. In 2006, 23-year-old Ilan Halimi was kidnapped and murdered and in 2012, four Jews, three of them children, were killed outside of the Ozar Hatorah school in Toulouse. in 2015, a terrorist-held four Jews hostage in a Kosher supermarket in Paris on a Friday afternoon, while they were shopping for Shabbat. He later killed them. Since then, there have been brutal murders of Jewish women such as Holocaust survivor Mireille Knoll and Sarah Halimi. 



Tags Judaism Terrorism France terrorism in france Interior Ministry antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

A sermon written by AI - are robotic rabbis next?

Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative).
5

NATO's Baltic States, Russia remove ambassadors as diplomatic relations downgraded

NATO and Russian flags are seen through broken glass this illustration taken April 13, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by