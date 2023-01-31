NYU student being investigated after ‘F**k Israel’ vandalism

NEW YORK – A New York University graduate student is under investigation after she wrote “Free Palestine” and “Fuck” on a mailbag at the university's library, according StopAntisemitism, a watchdog group that monitors antisemitism.

Naye Idriss wrote “Free Palestine” and “Fuck” above the word “Israel” on an Israeli mailbag in the recycling bin in NYU's Elmer Holmes Bobs library where she worked as an Arabic translator, leading NYU to open an investigation. Idriss said her actions cost her the job.

NYU graduate student Naye Idriss is being investigated by the school for vandalism and antisemitic bigotry after she wrote "F*ck" Israel and "Free Palestine" on a mail bag in the Bobst Library. Idriss has hired Palestine Legal to defend her vandalism. pic.twitter.com/m0zDmpnHll — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) January 30, 2023

Idriss, who was born and raised in Beirut, Lebanon, is a graduate of Columbia University and is studying at the Hagop Kevorkian Center for Near Eastern Studies at NYU, according to a tweet by StopAntisemitism.

In StopAntisemitism's post on Twitter, Idriss is pictured wearing an “Anti-Zionist Vibes Only” shirt.

Does NYU typically open investigations for antisemitism allegations?

In 2022, StopAntisemitism issued a report grading 25 US schools based on antisemitic climate. NYU received a failing grade. At NYU, the review said “students report a hostile and anti-Semitic environment when their identity or Zionist beliefs are expressed.

The report went on to say that student groups at NYU, as well as Columbia University, approved resolutions supporting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against the Jewish State of Israel.