Jewish leaders from across Europe called on Monday on other Jewish organizations to reject “intersectionality” due to Zionist exclusion and a lack of solidarity with Jews. In addition, they called on Israeli politicians to rise above differences and to remember that all of Israel are responsible for each other. Finally, it urged governments for legislation that bars from office EU politicians with avowed antisemitic positions.

The European Jewish Association (EJA) Annual Conference “Shaping the Future of European Jewry Together” began in Porto, Portugal on Monday. The conference was held in partnership with the Jewish Community of Porto and the EMIH Jewish community of Hungary headed up by Rabbi Shlomo Koves. Over a hundred presidents and board members of Jewish communities across Europe attended the conference, along with government and regional special envoys for Combating Antisemitism.

What did the conference cover?

The two-day conference included panel discussions on national plans for combating antisemitism, online hate, a new youth leaders program for campus activity and youth experiences of hate, ending the trade in Nazi memorabilia, bringing forward a women’s leadership forum and more.

The conference culminated in a resolution passed by vote in a show of hands that will be forwarded to governments across Europe and to the Leadership of the European Union Institutions. The resolution states that antisemitism is unique and must be separated in national plans from other forms of hate. It calls on other Jewish organizations to reject “intersectionality” due to Zionist exclusion and a lack of solidarity with Jews. In the resolution, Jewish Leaders also called on Israeli Politicians to rise above differences and to remember that all of Israel are responsible for each other. Finally, it urged governments for legislation that bars from office EU politicians with avowed antisemitic positions.

EJA Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin (credit: YOAV DUDKEVITCH)

Notable figures addressing the conference included European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas, The General Secretary of the French Inter-ministerial delegation for the fight against racism and antisemitism Mrs. Elise Fajgeles, the Personal Representative of Chairman in Office on Combating antisemitism OSCE Rabbi Andrew Baker, Chair of the Woman’s Impact Forum at the World Jewish Congress Ruth Wasserman Lande, World Zionist Organisation Head of Department for combating antisemitism Raheli Baratz-Rix and the CEO of NGO Monitor Prof. Gerald Steinberg.

EJA Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin opened the conference by asking how many people had actually been asked by a government official or politician what a Jewish future should look like or what should be in any plan. Margolin, a Chabad emissary in Belgium and chairman of the Rabbinical Center of Europe stated that not nearly enough had been asked and that this must change. He emphasized that as governments across Europe are coming forward with plans affecting Jewish life in Europe, it is important to ask what kind of future is desired and what part everyone can do to make that vision a reality.

European Commission Vice-President Mr. Margaritis Schinas praised EJA for its contribution to making Jewish life viable and ensuring the prosperity of European Jewry. He noted that anti-Semitism is on the rise and unfortunately Jewish institutions across the continent are required to invest more and more in security. He stated that approximately 38% of Jews in Europe are considering leaving Europe because they feel unsafe and that it is the responsibility of every government in the EU to protect its Jewish citizens.

Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli fired up delegates with his recorded message stating that Jews in the diaspora are suffering as well during times of tension in the Middle East. He expressed concern about troubling trends such as the intention of the European Students Union to embrace the BDS movement which could hurt Jewish students studying on different campuses across Europe. He emphasized that against these threats and many more it is necessary to work together determinedly and wisely.

World Zionist Organization Head of Department for combating antisemitism Raheli Baratz-Rix stated that antisemitism is not a new term but one that reinvents itself. She noted that even today there are rising voices not only from marginalized groups but also from major groups in the global public that threaten to take over discourse and public space.

Gabriel Senderowicz , President of Jewish Community of Oporto spoke about how many European governments confuse Jewish life with Jewish heritage. He expressed pride in being president of a community that has synagogues that respect traditional Judaism as well as kosher restaurants, films of history, a Jewish museum closed on Shabbat, and a Holocaust Museum that welcomes 50,000 children a year.

Hungary's Rabbi Koves added that some social and political movements in Europe may want to forget about antisemitism after years have gone by since the Holocaust. He emphasized that antisemitism is a unique form of hate requiring separate attention from other forms of prejudice.

EJA is a non-governmental organization that represents the interests of Jews in Europe and is one of several umbrella Jewish organizations. It was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.