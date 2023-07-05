The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Commemoration day in memory of Diaspora Jewry held in the Knesset amidst violent riots in France

Brother of murdered French Jew: "French Jews must immigrate to Israel"

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 5, 2023 15:41
Commemoration day in memory of Diaspora Jewry held in the Knesset amidst violent riots in France (photo credit: KOBI VARON)
Commemoration day in memory of Diaspora Jewry held in the Knesset amidst violent riots in France
(photo credit: KOBI VARON)

In light of the recent violent riots in France and in remembrance of Diaspora Jews who have fallen victim to antisemitic attacks, the Knesset held a commemoration onTuesday. The event saw the participation of the late Dr. Sarah Halimi's family, honoring her memory after she was tragically murdered in a vicious anti-Semitic assault in Paris in 2017.

The initiative for the commemoration, known as Zion Day, was spearheaded by MK Ariel Kallner of the Likud party. The objective of Zion Day, according to a statement sent by Kallner, is to pay tribute to the Diaspora Jews who, despite not being citizens of Israel, have been targeted and killed worldwide due to their Jewish identity. The event aimed to foster a sense of unity, shared destiny, and a profound connection with Jews living outside of Israel.

Various notable figures attended the event, including Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization (WZO) Yaakov Hagoel, and Herzl Hajaj, father of the late Shir Hajaj, who was killed by terrorists in 2017.

An antisemitic attack without legal consequences.

During the commemoration, the brother of Halimi, William Attal spoke of the vicious murder of his sister, on the basis of antisemitic motives. Halimi was murdered in her Paris apartment in April 2017, in a heinous act committed by an African Muslim immigrant who violently attacked her, chanted Allahu Akbar, (Allah is great, in Arabic), recited verses from the Quran, and ultimately threw her out of the window. The perpetrator later proclaimed, "I killed the devil," after disposing of her body.

Initially, the French government hesitated to acknowledge the antisemitic nature of the crime, but public pressure eventually led to its recognition. Nevertheless, in 2019, it was ruled that the perpetrator was not criminally responsible due to psychotic reasons, triggering significant public outcry.

Shir Hajaj (credit: Courtesy)Shir Hajaj (credit: Courtesy)

Years after the tragic murder, Attal immigrated to Israel. During his speech at the special gathering, he expressed the magnitude of his sister's murder, stating that the French Jewish community longs to immigrate to Israel and emphasized the need for assistance. 

 "My sister's murder is too terrible to go into detail about at this stage," Attal said dramatically. He added that "masses of French Jews long to immigrate to Israel and they need to be helped. Look at what is happening in France now with the Muslim immigrants," he added, concluding that "France cannot take care of its own problems. French Jews must immigrate to Israel."

Kallner stressed that the commemoration serves as a testament to the mutual guarantee and shared destiny between Jews in Israel and the Diaspora. "When a Jew is murdered because of hatred of Israel, even if it happens in a faraway land, we must remember that we were all the targets," Kallner said. "The guarantee also imposes the responsibility on us and we must live up to it," he concluded.

Hagoel underscored that protecting Jews in the Diaspora is the responsibility of the State of Israel. He asserted that fear of being Jewish today could lead to the extinction of Judaism for future generations. "Protecting the Jews of the Diaspora is the duty of the State of Israel because whoever is afraid to be a Jew - their grandson will no longer be a Jew," Hagoel said dramatically. 

One of the main speakers at the event was Shira Ruderman, CEO of the Ruderman Family Foundation, who expressed her gratitude for being part of the initiative and its promotion, in collaboration with the Diaspora Affairs Ministry and the WZO. "The State of Israel has proven, without a shadow of a doubt, that it is the state of the Jewish people, and only through our unity as a people and the mutual guarantee between us can we ensure our security and prosperity."

In May, the government approved establishing a committee that will tackle the commemoration of Jews in the Diaspora who were killed in antisemitic terrorist attacks.

Some of the initiatives include the establishment of a memorial site for Diaspora Jews and an accessible database with information on the victims.

According to the resolution obtained by The Jerusalem Post in May, “in view of the Israeli government’s recognition of the need and moral obligation to commemorate Diaspora Jews, [who are not citizens of Israel,] who were murdered because of their Jewishness in hostilities on an antisemitic basis in the Diaspora,” and “in order to promote this commemoration,” the government will decide to “establish a special joint committee with the Israeli government and the national institutions; whose mission is to suggest recommendations regarding activities for the state commemoration” of Diaspora Jews.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
3

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
4

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
5

'No question' that Putin is using a body double after Wagner revolt - analyst

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by