In light of the recent violent riots in France and in remembrance of Diaspora Jews who have fallen victim to antisemitic attacks, the Knesset held a commemoration onTuesday. The event saw the participation of the late Dr. Sarah Halimi's family, honoring her memory after she was tragically murdered in a vicious anti-Semitic assault in Paris in 2017.

The initiative for the commemoration, known as Zion Day, was spearheaded by MK Ariel Kallner of the Likud party. The objective of Zion Day, according to a statement sent by Kallner, is to pay tribute to the Diaspora Jews who, despite not being citizens of Israel, have been targeted and killed worldwide due to their Jewish identity. The event aimed to foster a sense of unity, shared destiny, and a profound connection with Jews living outside of Israel.

Various notable figures attended the event, including Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization (WZO) Yaakov Hagoel, and Herzl Hajaj, father of the late Shir Hajaj, who was killed by terrorists in 2017.

An antisemitic attack without legal consequences.

During the commemoration, the brother of Halimi, William Attal spoke of the vicious murder of his sister, on the basis of antisemitic motives. Halimi was murdered in her Paris apartment in April 2017, in a heinous act committed by an African Muslim immigrant who violently attacked her, chanted Allahu Akbar, (Allah is great, in Arabic), recited verses from the Quran, and ultimately threw her out of the window. The perpetrator later proclaimed, "I killed the devil," after disposing of her body.

Initially, the French government hesitated to acknowledge the antisemitic nature of the crime, but public pressure eventually led to its recognition. Nevertheless, in 2019, it was ruled that the perpetrator was not criminally responsible due to psychotic reasons, triggering significant public outcry.

Shir Hajaj (credit: Courtesy)

Years after the tragic murder, Attal immigrated to Israel. During his speech at the special gathering, he expressed the magnitude of his sister's murder, stating that the French Jewish community longs to immigrate to Israel and emphasized the need for assistance.

"My sister's murder is too terrible to go into detail about at this stage," Attal said dramatically. He added that "masses of French Jews long to immigrate to Israel and they need to be helped. Look at what is happening in France now with the Muslim immigrants," he added, concluding that "France cannot take care of its own problems. French Jews must immigrate to Israel."

Kallner stressed that the commemoration serves as a testament to the mutual guarantee and shared destiny between Jews in Israel and the Diaspora. "When a Jew is murdered because of hatred of Israel, even if it happens in a faraway land, we must remember that we were all the targets," Kallner said. "The guarantee also imposes the responsibility on us and we must live up to it," he concluded.

Hagoel underscored that protecting Jews in the Diaspora is the responsibility of the State of Israel. He asserted that fear of being Jewish today could lead to the extinction of Judaism for future generations. "Protecting the Jews of the Diaspora is the duty of the State of Israel because whoever is afraid to be a Jew - their grandson will no longer be a Jew," Hagoel said dramatically.

One of the main speakers at the event was Shira Ruderman, CEO of the Ruderman Family Foundation, who expressed her gratitude for being part of the initiative and its promotion, in collaboration with the Diaspora Affairs Ministry and the WZO. "The State of Israel has proven, without a shadow of a doubt, that it is the state of the Jewish people, and only through our unity as a people and the mutual guarantee between us can we ensure our security and prosperity."

In May, the government approved establishing a committee that will tackle the commemoration of Jews in the Diaspora who were killed in antisemitic terrorist attacks.

Some of the initiatives include the establishment of a memorial site for Diaspora Jews and an accessible database with information on the victims.

According to the resolution obtained by The Jerusalem Post in May, “in view of the Israeli government’s recognition of the need and moral obligation to commemorate Diaspora Jews, [who are not citizens of Israel,] who were murdered because of their Jewishness in hostilities on an antisemitic basis in the Diaspora,” and “in order to promote this commemoration,” the government will decide to “establish a special joint committee with the Israeli government and the national institutions; whose mission is to suggest recommendations regarding activities for the state commemoration” of Diaspora Jews.