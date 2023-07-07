The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

The Independent sparks outrage for cartoon comparing Jenin to Ukraine

A spokesperson from the National Jewish Association (NJA) said that the organization was “outraged” by the depiction.

By DANIELLE GREYMAN-KENNARD
Published: JULY 7, 2023 19:44

Updated: JULY 7, 2023 19:51
YOUNG PALESTINIANS clash with Israeli soldiers in Jenin, earlier this year. (photo credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)
YOUNG PALESTINIANS clash with Israeli soldiers in Jenin, earlier this year.
(photo credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)

British newspaper The Independent has stirred controversy and condemnation from the United Kingdom’s Jewish community after it published a cartoon on Wednesday comparing the week's IDF operation in Jenin to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Cartoonist Dave Brown, who drew the image, has previously come under fire for depicting Israel's former prime minister Ariel Sharon as a deformed monster consuming Palestinian children, imagery closely associated with blood libel.

The cartoon depicts a Palestinian man lying face-down on the ground, surrounded by rubble with fighter planes flying above him. Clearly visible is a sign, with bullet holes, where “Jenin” is written, but the man has used blood to turn the word into “Ukraine.”

Next to the man, the cartoonist has inscribed “Can you see me now?” Implying that the plight of Palestinians is unseen because more interest is placed on the suffering of Ukraine. 

PALESTINIAN GUNMEN take to the streets of Jenin on Monday, after Israel began a military operation. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90) PALESTINIAN GUNMEN take to the streets of Jenin on Monday, after Israel began a military operation. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The cartoons was met with outrage from the Jewish community

A spokesperson from the Jewish Leadership Council told the Jewish Chronicle that the is “a clear attempt to deny Israel’s right to defend itself by casting a false equivalence between Ukrainians and armed Palestinian terrorists.”

UKLFI's Jonathon Turner told The Jerusalem Post that "The messages conveyed by the cartoon in the Independent are completely false. Far from Palestinians being unnoticed, media coverage of the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis is pervasive and massively disproportionate to other conflicts around the world. And Jenin is nothing like Ukraine - if anything it is the opposite. Distortions such as these drive up antisemitism."

A spokesperson from the National Jewish Association (NJA) also told the Chronicle that the organization was “outraged” by the depiction.

“Ukrainians are fighting because their territory has been invaded. They do not seek to destroy Russia and kill all Russians,” said NJA Chairman Gary Mond. “Palestinians are fighting to destroy the Jewish state and kill or expel the Jewish population. That is their clearly stated goal.

“That the Independent should publish such a cartoon that appears to draw an equivalence between Palestinian terrorists and Ukrainians is an insult to Ukraine and its people.

"Furthermore, the Israelis do not have any plans to kill innocent Palestinian civilians. Indeed, the recent Jenin operation is a textbook example of this. The Russians attacking Ukraine do not have any such restraints," Mond later told the Post.

Bias in the British media

Mond also accused British media of being biased against Israel, referencing a recent interview in which a BBC presenter told Naftali Bennett that the IDF is happy to kill children.

“In his recent TV interview, I thought Naftali Bennett did very well in his responses and others facing such hostile questions can learn from him. By far the most important message to convey is that the majority of Palestinian Arabs do not want any form of coexistence with Israel and would totally destroy the Jewish state if they could.”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
4

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
5

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by