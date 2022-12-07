The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

White House must crush antisemitism in the US - editorial

We urge those taking part in today’s White House meeting to bear in mind that while there is no Iron Dome protection against antisemitism, it must be quashed as soon as it rears its ugly head.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2022 00:33
The White House is pictured in Washington D.C (photo credit: REUTERS)
The White House is pictured in Washington D.C
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The White House is today convening a round-table meeting to discuss what appears to be a rising tide of antisemitism in America. The officials attending will be asking what they can do to combat the new outbreak of the age-old hatred.

Their meeting is a positive first step – acknowledging the problem and addressing it. But much more needs to be done – first and foremost, by confronting antisemites and antisemitic expressions whenever they emerge, particularly on social media.

Among those attending today’s meeting – chaired by Douglas Emhoff, the Jewish husband of Vice President Kamala Harris – are Susan Rice, US President Joe Biden’s top domestic policy adviser, Deborah Lipstadt; the State Department’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism; and Keisha Lance Bottoms, US President Joe Biden’s senior adviser for public engagement.

Antisemitism rises in the US

Antisemitic expression on social media spiked following Elon Musk’s removal of content controls following his purchase of Twitter. It manifested itself in blatant antisemitic comments by, inter alia, rapper Kanye West. Musk learned the lesson: West, now called Ye, was suspended from Twitter last week after he praised Hitler.

Emhoff says he has become more sensitive to threats facing Jews since he became “Second Gentleman,” the first Jew married to a VP. “I’m in pain right now,” he tweeted. “Perpetuating lies – such as the denial of the Holocaust – and praising fascist murderers, is dangerous and fans the flames of antisemitism and hate. We all have an obligation to condemn these vile acts. We must not stay silent.”

KANYE WEST has more followers on social media platforms than there are Jews in the entire world. (credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS) KANYE WEST has more followers on social media platforms than there are Jews in the entire world. (credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS)

Biden has made combating antisemitism and other forms of hatred a centerpiece of his agenda. It did not help that his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, hosted Ye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last week. Trump, whose son-in-law Jared Kushner and his family are Jewish, should have known better.

Biden unequivocally denounced antisemitism on Friday, urging other political leaders to do the same. “I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened,” the president tweeted. “Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity.”

The Department of Homeland Security last week issued a terrorism advisory that the Jewish, LGBTQ and migrant communities face a “persistent and lethal threat,” NBC reported. Sen. Ben Cardin, a Jewish Democrat from Maryland, convened a meeting of top officials who tackle the threat of antisemitic violence.

While finding the proper balance between protecting free speech and protecting Americans from harm, we need to up our game, rebuild coalitions with other groups that have been the target of hate-based violence, and institutionalize coordination that counters antisemitism wherever it is found,” said Cardin.

Lipstadt made a salient point in her address to the South African Jewish Board of Deputies on November 15. “If we are going to fight this battle, we’ve got to understand the importance of words,” she said. “The big actions – governments have to take, absolutely – but each of us must speak out against hatred in all its forms.”

Brooke Goldstein, founder and executive director of The Lawfare Project, has taken the fight against antisemitism a step further, launching a grassroots civil rights movement called End Jewish Hatred. EJH says it “seeks to empower and liberate Jews from centuries of persecution and discrimination. We demand a world in which Jew hatred is acknowledged to be detestable and unacceptable, just as hatred or violence against any other group: Blacks, LGBTQ+ or women.”

Antisemites, in Goldstein’s view, must know that hate speech against Jews has consequences, from litigation (such as Lipstadt’s famous suit against Holocaust denier David Irving) to sanctions (such as Adidas ending its contract with Ye). “Antisemitism is growing as a global phenomenon and must be called out for the hate that it is,” Goldstein says.

We urge those taking part in today’s White House meeting to bear in mind that while there is no Iron Dome protection against antisemitism, it must be quashed as soon as it rears its ugly head.



Tags twitter Joe Biden white house kanye west kanye west and jews antisemitism Elon Musk Deborah Lipstadt
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
2

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
3

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
4

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
5

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by