US Jewish leaders applaud death sentence for Tree of Life shooter

While responses varied, most emphasized the strength and resilience of Pittsburgh's Jewish community.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: AUGUST 2, 2023 21:15

Updated: AUGUST 2, 2023 21:21
Police officers guard the Tree of Life synagogue following Saturday's shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 28, 2018. (photo credit: AARON JOSEFCZYK/REUTERS)
(photo credit: AARON JOSEFCZYK/REUTERS)

Jewish organizations have applauded a Pittsburg jury's Wednesday decision to sentence the perpetrator of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in 2018.

Amb. Ronald S. Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, emphasized, "Today's decision represents a measure of justice for the slaughter of 11 Jewish worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, the deadliest act of antisemitism in US history."

Lauder continued, "The jury's decision is a stark reminder to remain vigilant against antisemitism, calling on American leaders to amplify efforts to protect Jewish communities nationwide."

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) stated, "As we process the jury's decision, let us remember the eleven lives lost to a cold-blooded hater of Jews while at prayer in the synagogue."

Yaakov Hagoel, chairman of the World Zionist Organization, praised the Pennsylvania court's decision to sentence the antisemitic killer to death, asserting, "No punishment can undo the loss of these 11 lives, but we will not forget nor forgive."

Reflection on the Jewish community of Pittsburgh

Jewish Federations of North America shared their thoughts and prayers, stating: "As our friends at the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh reflect, our thoughts, sympathy, and prayers today are with the Pittsburgh community; the families of the victims; the survivors and first responders directly affected; the congregations that lost loved members; and all of the people traumatized by this crime."

A ''Pittsburgh Strong'' ornament is hung a block away from the the shooting scene at the Tree of Life synagogue, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 3, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/ALAN FREED) A ''Pittsburgh Strong'' ornament is hung a block away from the the shooting scene at the Tree of Life synagogue, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 3, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/ALAN FREED)
 

They continued by remembering and honoring the eleven victims. 

As they acknowledged the closing of this chapter, the organization emphasized the strength and resilience of Pittsburgh's Jewish community.

Chairman of The Jewish Agency, Doron Almog, reflected on his visit to the Pittsburgh community, stating: "A year ago I visited the Pittsburgh community that is still picking up the pieces from the unimaginable tragedy. The memory of the murdered will be encircled in our hearts, and we at the Jewish Agency send a big hug and strengthen the hands of the families and the community."



