Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Actor and musician Jamie Foxx wrote a post on Instagram on Friday saying "They killed this dude name Jesus... What do you think they'll do to you???!" followed by the hashtags #fakefriends #fakelove.

The actor later deleted the post, but not before being accused of antisemitism on social media, as much of the antisemitism aimed at Jews has been the result of the belief that Jews are responsible for Jesus's death as the New Testament tells that Jesus was caught and crucified after being betrayed by Judas.

Fellow actress Jennifer Aniston, who liked Foxx's post before it was deleted, later wrote in an Instagram story that "This really makes me sick. I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds - I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind. PERIOD."

Aniston shared the post made by Jewish news site A Wider Frame onto her Instagram story, which featured a screenshot of Foxx's post in which it can be seen that Aniston had liked it before it was taken down.

Responses to the post on social media compared Foxx to Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) who made multiple antisemitic statements last year including saying that Jews should forgive Hitler and repeating antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Cardi B's controversy

Foxx's post was made one day after rapper Cardi B tweeted a picture of two Hasidic Orthodox Jewish men walking in Borough Park, Brooklyn.

Recent speculation stated that Cardi B's legal team included multiple Jewish attorneys which helped her avoid being charged by police in Las Vegas in connection with an incident at a recent concert. Her tweet has since been taken down.

