The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

UK neo-Nazi jailed for owning white supremacist murder handbook

Ashley Podsiad Sharp, a neo-Nazi who served as a prison guard in Leeds, owned a white supremacist "murder manual" and founded a club for other neo-Nazis.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 19:56
A neo Nazi attends a rally in Budapest October 23, 2009. The words, the motto of the S.S., read "my honor is my loyalty" (photo credit: LASZIO BALOGH/REUTERS)
A neo Nazi attends a rally in Budapest October 23, 2009. The words, the motto of the S.S., read "my honor is my loyalty"
(photo credit: LASZIO BALOGH/REUTERS)

A neo-Nazi ex-prison guard from Yorkshire in the United Kingdom was sentenced to over eight years in prison due to possessing a dangerous white supremacist "murder manual."

The guard in question is 42-year-old Ashley Podsiad Sharp from Barnsley, a neo-Nazi who used to work as a guard at HMP Armley in the city of Leeds. 

During this time, Podsiad Sharp was found to hold "racist and other abhorrent views."

According to the sentencing document written by Judge Jeremy Richardson, these views included:

  • Extreme homophobia
  • Holocaust denial
  • Idolizing Adolf Hitler and other Nazis
  • Outright calls himself a neo-Nazi and appeared to be very proud of this fact

Illustrative image of an arrest. (credit: PIXABAY) Illustrative image of an arrest. (credit: PIXABAY)

Possession of a white supremacist "murder manual" and founding nascent terror cell

The judge further called out that Podsiad Sharp lied to the jury during the trial, but noted that the main issue is the possession of The White Resistance Manual

This book, which is illegal to possess in the UK, is a handbook of sorts that instructs readers on how to make weapons, conduct terrorism, and found white supremacist cells. 

Further, the judge noted that Podsiad Sharp, under the nickname of "Sarge," went on to found the White Stag Athletics Club. Ostensibly, it was a fitness club, but the judge alleged it held a far darker purpose, complete with a vetting process to ensure all members were white, heterosexual, and racist.

"This was not some form of ludicrous sports club," the judge wrote. "You were recruiting men with equally malevolent views to your own for a malign purpose. That is very clear from the evidence in the trial about the speeches you made to them. You appeared to be encouraging them to some form of combat."

"You were recruiting men with equally malevolent views to your own for a malign purpose. That is very clear from the evidence in the trial about the speeches you made to them. You appeared to be encouraging them to some form of combat."

Judge Jeremy Richardson

Richardson summarized it as follows: "In short and simple terms you are a self-professed neo-Nazi who possessed an extremely dangerous publication. You recruited white men with identical views to be sycophantic supplicants to an extremely dangerous and perverted cause. These young men were nascent neo-Nazis and you were encouraging them in their unbridled racism, homophobia, and ludicrous, but dangerous, white supremacy theories... I have little doubt that sooner or later one or more of these individuals would have indulged in violence directed towards a minority group whom you - and they - hated."

Podsiad Sharp worked as a prison guard until his arrest in 2022 after his possession of a copy of The White Resistance Manual was discovered. After his eight years in prison, he will have a further five years on license after his release, breaching the terms of which will see him sent back behind bars.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
2

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
3

Taking vitamins may increase risk of cancers - study

A 3D rendering of cancer cells (Illustrative).
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by