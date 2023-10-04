Local police launched an investigation into two incidents of antisemitic graffiti being discovered in two different English towns over the weekend.

The first incident was discovered at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday in Borehamwood. The graffiti was written in chalk on the pavement near the Borehamwood & Elstree Synagogue.

The chalk has since been removed and police said that there would be additional foot patrols in the area during times of worship.

The second incident was discovered at approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday in Bedmond, a village about 15 miles northwest of Borehamwood. Swastika found painted on the hood of BMW in Bristol, England on Yom Kippur. (credit: WORLD ZIONIST ORGANIZATION)

Police are unsure if the incidents are related

The graffiti was spray painted in black on the wall of the Bedmond Sports & Social Club; subsequent efforts have been made to remove it.

Police have not stated if they believed the two incidents were linked but have asked anyone with information to contact them.

"The Jewish community is currently celebrating the seven days of Sukkot, a time of joy and happiness following the solemnity of Yom Kippur and marking the end of the High Holidays, so it is hugely disappointing that they have been targeted," said Sergeant Jon Brown.

"Our Jewish friends are a very important part of the diverse fabric of Hertfordshire's community as a whole and we do not - and will never - tolerate prejudice against them, or any other group with protected characteristics."

Police also stated that they have dedicated Hate Crime Officers that victims can request support from when reporting a crime or incident.