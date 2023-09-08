50,000 Jewish worshipers gather for Selichot prayers at Western Wall

Some 50,000 Jewish worshipers took part in the central Selichot service at the Western Wall in the Israeli capital of Jerusalem on Thursday night, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation said.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation planned 17 central Selichot services for the thousands of worshippers expected this year, five of which have already taken place.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation called on worshippers to come early in the month of Elul to Selichot services and not to wait until the end of the month and the days between Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur in order to spread out the crowds for the safety and welfare for all visitors to the Western Wall.

What are the Jewish Selichot prayers?

The Selichot prayers are recited in the days and weeks leading up to the Jewish High Holy Days, as well as in the days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Sephardi Jews begin saying Selichot at the beginning of the month of Elul, while Ashkenazim only begin a few days before Rosh Hashana.

Central Selichot services at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on September 7, 2023 (credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)

While Selichot services are conducted every weeknight during the Jewish month of Elul and up until Yom Kippur, central services at the Western Wall are led by a cantor, with loudspeakers and screens set up in the plaza. The central services are also livestreamed on the Western Wall's website.