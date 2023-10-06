Indiana man charged with antisemitic death threats to the ADL

A 67-year-old resident of Indiana in the United States has been charged with sending threatening communications to the Anti-Defamation League, according to a release by the US Justice Department on October 6.

The man, Andrzej Boryga, was indicted with four charges. These charges included transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure another person, choosing a victim based on their actual or perceived religion and making death threats.

Boryga had allegedly left voicemails to the ADL offices in New York, Texas, Colorado, and Nevada. In the messages, a male voice can be heard threatening to kill Jewish people.

In one message, which the indictment papers indicate was around the date October 5, 2022, the caller said, “Cut your f******* head off you filthy f****** k****…it is my duty, all our [duty] to kill you mother*******, to slaughter you.” ANTI-DEFAMATION League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt speaks during an ADL summit in New York City in November. He has criticized The New York Times for its depiction of the ultra-Orthodox. (credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

On September 29, 2022, a voicemail was left for the ADL which stated “I can’t wait to graduate as a Nazi, I am ready for you mother*******. Cut your head off…I will kill you mother******* with pleasure.”

On October 12, 2022, another voicemail was left that said “Pretty soon we’re gonna have oven party, filthy f******* k*****. I’m gonna bake your f****** a**.”

What will happen if Boryga is found guilty?

If found guilty, Boryga faces up to 20 years imprisonment, with three years of supervised release, and a fine of upto $250,000 USD (approximately NIS 965,110).

The case number is 1:23-cr_00139-JRS-KMB