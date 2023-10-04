128% increase in antisemitic incidents in Illinois - ADL report

A staggering 128% increase in antisemitic incidents was observed in Illinois in 2022 compared to 2021, as per the latest report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) this week.

The report sheds light on the broader surge in hate and extremist activities within the Prairie State, highlighting the pressing challenges faced by its residents.

In a particularly alarming event in May 2023, Philip Buyno of Prophetstown attempted to destroy a forthcoming women’s health clinic in Danville, Illinois, in a violent act against abortion rights.

After failing, he was arrested and later conveyed to the FBI that he would "finish the job" if given another opportunity.

The report delves deep into various extremist groups and movements active in Illinois. "Over the past several years, Americans have witnessed a barrage of extremist activity... Illinoisans have watched these same hatreds – and more – manifest in their own state," the ADL report stated. Danville, Illinois. (credit: FLICKR)

Hate crimes and antisemitic incidents on the rise

The 128% increase in antisemitic incidents in 2022 has been compared to 2021, escalating from 53 to 121. Preliminary data up to June 2023 shows at least 33 more antisemitic incidents in Illinois.

In addition, one extremist murder was documented in the state between 2021 and 2022, with ties to the January 6 insurrection.

The report also mentions four documented white supremacist events, mainly marches and protests, since 2021. Additionally, white supremacist propaganda distribution rose by 111% in 2022 from the previous year, with Patriot Front being a significant contributor.

The latest FBI statistics revealed 101 reported hate crimes in 2020, targeting various communities, marking an 80% increase from 2020.

Another alarming issue is that thirty-six Illinois residents have been charged in relation to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.