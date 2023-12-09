Somebody should ‘blow up’ Jewish conference, says disgraced UK academic

Sociologist Harriet Bradley, who worked at both the University of Bristol and the University of West England in the United Kingdom, has been stripped of her titles after she posted that a Jewish Labour Conference should be blown up, the Jewish Chronicle reported on December 8.

Bradley wrote that “Somebody blow up the venue!” in a deleted response to a Jewish Labour Movement event publicized on X.

The 78-year-old academic later told the Jewish Chronicle that her post about “blowing up” the conference was “only banter! A joke! But I do realise now it was in bad taste and would like to apologise to all those offended or frightened by it.”

She went on to explain to the source that she “deplored the way that Labour has been taken over by pro-Zionist people and left-wing Jews have been kicked out.”

The BBC confirmed that the incident is being investigated by police.

Despite her objections to the Jewish Labour Conference, Bradley had once been a Labour councillor herself but was fired in 2019 after she captioned a photo "the right kind of Jews - ie left voters.”

Other controversial posts from the academic

In another controversial post, she wrote "If you wanted to know where you can find every racist, n**ce and sh**house in Britain, now you know."

She added that “God preserve us. I’d walk through mud and nettles rather than listen to these evil people.” and that “All Zionist supporters should go straight to hell. They are demons not human beings.”

“These are reflections of the anger I feel at the slaughter of innocent children and babies in Gaza. I deplore the violence of Hamas but it does not justify the massive violence and destruction of Gaza which in my view does amount to genocide,” Bradley told the source.

The Jewish Chronicle confirmed that the University of Bristol had withdrawn Bradley’s “Emeritus and Honorary Status with “immediate effect.”

The University of West England also confirmed that “Harriet Bradley is no longer employed by UWE Bristol and following her recent offensive remarks on social media, we can confirm that her honorary title of Emeritus Professor has been removed with immediate effect.”