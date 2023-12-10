A Saturday Night Live sketch has gone viral online after the show mocked a congressional hearing held with presidents of 3 top US universities over campus antisemitism.

The clip, which SNL shared on their YouTube channel on December 10, portrays the congressional questioners as excessive and the academics as victims.

“I’ve never been more afraid to be anywhere,” the actor playing MIT President Sally Kornbluth began.

“Can I just resign now?” asked the actor playing University of Pennsylvania President Elizabeth Magill. The real Magill has since resigned from her position after her claims that calls for genocide against Jews were not always against university policy, but were “context-dependent.”

The host, playing Ms. Foxx, drew attention to Representative Elise Stefanik’s Trump support. Thus, the US partisan divide on the issue of campus antisemitism is brought to the forefront in the sketch. SNL slammed for mocking US antisemitism hearing in viral sketch (credit: screenshot)

The actor playing Stefanik uses an exaggerated and mocking voice. “I am going to start screaming questions at these women like I am Billy Eichner,” she says. “Antisemitism - yay or nay?” Advertisement

The character of the President of Harvard, Dr. Claudia Gay, responded to the question “I’m sorry what?”

“Yes or no?” repeated Stefanik in the same mocking voice. “Is calling for the genocide of Jews against the code of conduct for Harvard?”

“Well,” Gay replied, “it depends on the context.”

The question is then directed again to Magill. Magill responded, “Well, we are serious about stopping all forms of hatred, antisemitism, islamophobia…” She is then interrupted by Stefanik who says: “The second one [antisemitism]...MIT lady, chance to steal. Keep in mind, if you don’t say yes, you’re going to make me look good which is really really hard to do….Do you think genocide is bad?”

The character of Kornbluth then responds: “Could I submit an answer in writing at a later date?”

“Am I winning this hearing?” Stefanik asked to the amusement of the audience. “Somebody pinch me.”

Throughout the rest of the clip, the Stefanik character continually deviated away from the presidents’ attempts to mention efforts against racism and Islamophobia.

Reactions to the video

The video has since garnered a lot of attention online with many calling it tone-deaf considering the global rise of antisemitism.

“There is a 400% increase in antisemitic hate crimes since October 7th and SNL thinks it’s hilarious….This is vile. Vile,” wrote TV personality and daughter of former US presidential candidate John McCain, Meghan McCain.

There is a 400% increase in antisemitic hate crimes since October 7th and SNLthinks it’s hilarious….This is vile. Vile. https://t.co/mekxjIrKxS — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 10, 2023

“This is the worst SNL opener in the history of the show. No one in the audience is laughing. This plays like a humiliation ritual,” another user critiqued.

This is the worst SNL opener in the history of the show. No one in the audience is laughing. This plays like a humiliation ritual. pic.twitter.com/ZDTi8csubC — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 10, 2023

“Richard Pryor and Chevy Chase knew how to make a sketch making fun of blatant racism and pointing out the elephant in the room in a comedic way. This is not the @SNL we used to know. Just awful.”