Police have identified a second person involved in the murder of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll, according to multiple media reports from December 11.

While the police did not name the subject of interest, they confirmed to The Detroit News that the suspect had been a stranger to Woll.

The newly identified person of interest is the second to have been identified. In early November, police arrested another unnamed individual but released them after three days without charge, the Independent reported.

The investigation into Woll's murder

Woll was discovered stabbed to death outside Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, where she was board president, on October 21.

Police had previously asserted that there was no evidence that the murder had been motivated by antisemitism. CNN reported that police had been treating the murder as a domestic dispute.