Jews Indigenous to the Middle East and North Africa (JIMENA) alongside 19 other Jewish organizations have rallied together to urge Californian Governor Gavin Newsom to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism as antisemitism in the state, and globally, has continued to rise, according to a press release sent by the groups on December 20.

The groups commended the efforts taken by the official so far, saying that convening an emergency meeting with Jewish communal leaders on November 7th was the right thing to do and they wanted to express gratitude for his ongoing commitment to combating antisemitism amid escalating hostility. However, the group insisted that adopting the IHRA definition would be essential in addressing the rise of antisemitism.

The letter sent to Governor Newsom notes that there has been a 24% increase in antisemitic attacks in California. The letter said, “As Jewish organizations representing diverse communities across California, we are deeply concerned about the alarming increase in antisemitic incidents and the challenges civil servants and the general public face in understanding and identifying it. The California Attorney General's Office's statistics reveal that anti-Jewish hate comprises 62% of all religious-based hate crimes in California, an unsettling 24% increase in religious-based hate crimes targeting California’s 2% Jewish population. AJC’s 2022 State of Antisemitism in America report found that a quarter of Americans are unfamiliar with the term antisemitism and one-third of these individuals feel that antisemitism isn’t regarded as seriously as other forms of hate, despite its deadly consequences.

“…the IHRA Working Definition explicitly states that criticism of Israel in itself is not considered antisemitic, contrary to claims made by certain civil society organizations. It is worth noting that several governments, who have adopted the IHRA Working Definition and view it as a valuable tool, have been able to express strong criticism of Israeli policies and practices without infringing upon it. Additionally, it is important to acknowledge that the IHRA Working Definition is non-legally binding and does not impose any restrictions on speech, even when it pertains to the most hateful expressions.” US President Joe Biden is greeted by California Governor Gavin Newsom at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California, US, November 14, 2023. (credit: Brittany Hosea-Small/Reuters)

The letter is signed by Alpha Epsilon Pi, Anti-Defamation League (ADL), American Jewish Committee (AJC), B’nai B’rith International, California Israel Chamber of Commerce, Combat Antisemitism Movement, Hadassah, Hillel at Davis and Sacramento, Hillel San Diego, Hillel at UCLA, Holocaust Museum LA, Iranian American Jewish Federation (IAJF), Israeli American Council (IAC), Jewish Federation of San Diego, JIMENA: Jews Indigenous to the Middle East and North Africa, Progressive Zionists of California, Sephardic Education Center, Stand With Us, 30 Years After.

Official bodies offer their insight

“Governor Newsom has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to combating antisemitism amid its rapid increase,” added Sarah Levin, Executive Director of JIMENA. “We are grateful for his leadership. Now, the state must formally define antisemitism so it can be more clearly identified and addressed. Adopting the IHRA definition as the sole definition will help in this critical fight.”

“As one of the organizations that helped draft and shape the IHRA Working Definition, AJC believes it provides the clearest and comprehensive description of antisemitism in its various forms,” added Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee (AJC). “Its adoption by California would send a powerful message that state leaders understand the threat of antisemitism, which is the crucial first step in combating it.” Advertisement

“There should no longer be confusion surrounding what is or is not antisemitism as it has been shamelessly revealed for all to see,” added Rabbi Meyer H. May, Executive Director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, Inc., and Museums of Tolerance. “But for those who wish to obscure the truth, redefine or escape it, the IHRA definition of antisemitism provides the clear definition that belies all cynical attempts to deny it!”