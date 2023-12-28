1,800% surge in 'kill Jews' Google searches globally

A recent study has uncovered an 1800% increase in global Google searches for the term "kill Jews," highlighting a severe and growing trend in antisemitic sentiments.

This alarming statistic is part of a broader analysis conducted by the digital marketing platform Semrush and reported by the MID EAST JOURNAL.

The study also revealed significant increases in other disturbing queries. Searches for "Hitler was right" rose by 122%, and terms associated with antisemitic rhetoric, such as “intifada revolution,” “From the river to the sea,” and “Glory to our martyrs,” saw search frequencies skyrocketing over 10,000%.

Search trends mirror societal interests and biases

According to the report, these Google search trends offer a mirror of societal interests and biases. The sharp increase in antisemitic searches after October 7 suggests, according to the report, a worrying escalation in negative attitudes towards Jews.

In addition, according to the report, marked increases in antisemitic search terms have been observed in countries like France, Turkey, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

A rally goer holds up an Israeli flag towards counter protesters, as Jewish Americans and supporters of Israel gather in solidarity with Israel and protest against antisemitism, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Washington, U.S, November 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Elizabeth Franz) The terms "Intifada" and "From the river to the sea" have seen their highest increases in the UK, with a 4,500% rise in searches.

While the search volume for the term “Kill Jews” falls below 1,000 searches in the US (as of the end of October 2023), it is, nevertheless, part of a concerning pattern. The search term “Hitler was right” was run 720 times in September 2023, according to Semrush (US only). It jumped 120% to 1,600 monthly searches (US) after the events of October 7.