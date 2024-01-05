London counterterrorism ask for witnesses of Israeli 'war crimes'

A sign asking individuals who have traveled to “Israel/Palestinian Territories” and have witnessed or have been a victim of terrorism, war crimes, or crimes against humanity to report this to the UK police was posted in Gatwick on Wednesday by the UK Counter Terrorism Policing of the Metropolitan Police. The Metropolitan Police is the UK’s largest police force.

In a statement published on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Metropolitan Police stated, “The UK Government is a signatory to the Rome Statute and we have a duty to support International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations including those linked to Ukraine and the Middle East Conflict.”

The statement continues, “Since late November we have displayed information at airports for people returning from the Middle East who may have information of terrorism, war crimes or crimes against humanity.”

They added in a statement that they have not opened or conducted their own UK-based war crimes investigation.

Former PM and Jewish leaders disappointed in the police

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the Metropolitan Police for investigating Israel over alleged war crimes in Gaza. He told the Telegraph that the appeal is a “worrying politicization of the Met Police - especially after Met officers were seen tearing down posters of Israeli hostages in Gaza.”

Gideon Falter, the chief executive of the Campaign Against Antisemitism said, " This poster campaign is utterly surreal. The first duty and priority of Britain's police must be the safety and well-being of British people in Britain. The Met cannot hide its abject failure to discharge that duty over the past three months by turning attention to a foreign conflict."

Scotland Yard, the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police, said that its war crimes team did receive over 40 referrals from individuals returning from the Middle East. They said they would pass any relevant information to the ICC.

On Thursday, the Commander of Counter Terrorism Policing released an update, providing information on how they are addressing hate crimes since the October 7 attack, as well as how they are addressing the support for Hamas and terrorism in the streets of London.

This is in reference to the widespread pro-Palestinian protests that have occurred across London since the October 7 massacre.