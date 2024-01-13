Lesbian couple dump gay Jewish sperm donor because of war in Gaza

After months of genetic tests and group discussions, a gay Jewish sperm donor was suddenly told by a lesbian couple that they could not proceed with the process due to the war in Gaza.

Jay Lazarus, a gay Jewish Australian hairdresser, had been planning for over a year with a lesbian couple from Queensland to donate his sperm so that they could conceive.

Lazarus had connected with the couple in October 2022 and due to Australia's fertility laws went through a lengthy and "intense" process where he was required to remain at the pinnacle of health.

In September 2023, they reached the donation stage, and his sperm was frozen while they did some more testing.

In December, Lazarus received a text from the couple where they explained to him that they had been "deeply affected" by the war in Gaza.

Out of their depth

They told him they felt "out of their depth" proceeding with the donor relationship, due to the depth of their "emotions and ethical challenges." Advertisement

"We don't have the capacity to navigate parts of your identity in this donor relationship," they told him, Lazarus bluntly stated on his Instagram post that this was directed at his Jewishness.

The rejection came as a huge shock to him, saying "Influenced by what they've been told about the conflict between Israel and Hamas, this couple preferred to go back to square one of the sperm donor process rather than accept my Jewish sperm.

"Let that sink in."

Lazarus refused to let what he could not change affect his views saying, "This couple has chosen a path, and while I can't change their view, I refuse to let it diminish my pride or lose hope."

He hasn't let this get him down, telling the New York Post that he has already found another couple looking for a donation and is in talks with them.