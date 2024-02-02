A senior BBC schedule co-ordinator has been disciplined for a series of Facebook posts on Thursday where she references the "holohoax", calls Jewish people "parasites" and accuses Ashkenazis of being Khazars.

The BBC was notified of these posts and told Deadline that she would be facing disciplinary action over the statements and that the BBC "does not tolerate antisemitism, Islamophobia, or any form of abuse, and we take any such allegations seriously and take appropriate disciplinary action wherever necessary."

Deadline confirmed that the Facebook account and the BBC scheduler were indeed the same person and that she had worked for several other TV networks including A+E, UKTV, and Disney.

Antisemitic Facebook posts shared by BBC scheduler Dawn Las Quevas-Allen, January 28, 2024. (credit: screenshot)

"Thieves and Parasites"

In many of the posts she describes Jewish people and Europeans as "Thieves and Parasites", specifically saying "parasite invader subcontinental European CaucAsian invader species."

She shared several posts that call Ashkenazi Jews Khazars and claim that they are not real Jews but Turks, this is a common antisemitic conspiracy theory that attempts to discredit Jewish heritage.

"These Zionist Japhetic AshkeNazi squatters are 7th Century converts to the Hebraic faith which is why they can’t call themselves Hebrew because they know they are NOT! What they are is a real lie!" Antisemitic Facebook posts shared by BBC scheduler Dawn Las Quevas-Allen, January 28, 2024. (credit: screenshot)

In another post declaring that the Talmud promotes sexual relations between adult men and children, she implies that Jewish control of global media is responsible for "the rise in sexually explicit content being targeted specifically at children." Advertisement

Some of her posts were shared in various WhatsApp groups that sprung up following the October 7 Massacre by Hamas terrorists.

This is not the first controversy involving the BBC and antisemitic employees at the network, with a BBC News Mundo presenter saying the US supports Israel due to "Jewish wealth."

The UK government ordered an investigation into antisemitism at the BBC in 2022, but accusations have persisted and increased since the beginning of the war.