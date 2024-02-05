Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced in a press release on Tuesday that he would be allocating USD $25 million towards the protection of Jewish day schools in the state.

The legislation was approved in last year's spending plan and will be distributed to 134 schools.

“During a time of increased antisemitism around the world, Florida will continue to protect the Jewish community,” said DeSantis. “Today’s funding will give Florida’s Jewish Day Schools the tools they need to continue to keep their students safe.”

Antisemitism in Florida

Antisemitism has globally risen by 235%, according to a new report published by the World Zionist Organization.

DeSantis' home state has been no stranger to antisemitic incidents, with synagogues in St. Petersburg being forcibly evacuated due to bomb threats and a myriad of other incidents.

A recent report from the Anti-Defamation League described an upward trend of extremist and antisemitic activity in the Sunshine State, driven in part by emerging white supremacist groups — some of whom have gone to bat for DeSantis in the past. Anti-Israel slogans are on display at the University of South Florida. (credit: #EndJewHatred)

Desantis' contributions in the battle against antisemitism

In late April, DeSantis visited Jerusalem, voicing support for Israeli West Bank settlements, touting a law he had just signed giving families thousands of dollars per year in private school tuition vouchers and signing a bill that increased penalties for antisemitic harassment.