Australian Member of Parliament Jenny Leong, who represents the Green Party, was filmed claiming that it was important to call out the “Jewish lobby and Zionist lobby” for trying to put their “tentacles” into areas of power, according to footage shared online and multiple media reports from Tuesday.

The elected official, whose X bio includes “don’t be a racist,” implied that a Jewish and Zionist lobby was attempting to infiltrate community action groups for non-altruistic reasons.

The comments had been made at an address to the Palestinian Justice Forum, according to The Age.

Leong’s comments were condemned by the New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies, who wrote on X “ Stop what you’re doing and listen to the despicable remarks of @Greens MP @jennyleong, in which she accuses Jews of having “tentacles” which they use to try and influence power.

Stop what you’re doing and listen to the despicable remarks of @Greens MP @jennyleong , in which she accuses Jews of having “tentacles” which they use to try and influence power.Leong has plumbed new and dangerous depths by using one of the oldest and darkest antisemitic tropes… pic.twitter.com/P9LokLFQwU — NSW Jewish Board of Deputies (@NSWJBD) February 6, 2024

“Leong has plumbed new and dangerous depths by using one of the oldest and darkest antisemitic tropes to accuse Jews of covertly manipulating civic life. She has outrageously suggested that there is a sinister or evil purpose associated with Jews undertaking the most normal of activities – interacting with other Australians. The X profile of Jenny Leong. (credit: screenshot)

"Her comments echo antisemitic propaganda throughout the ages, including Nazi propaganda, that Jews were conspiring to control the world.

“It is not only concerning that Leong – an elected official – believes this sinister and unfounded conspiracy but that she has no shame in spreading it. It is also striking that no other attendee at the event called out her hateful rhetoric.

“All decent people need to call out and condemn Leong’s dangerous and divisive rhetoric. It has no place anywhere, but especially not in modern Australia in 2024.”

Leong’s history of controversy

Leong made international headlines in October when she took issue with the description of Hamas’s October 7 terror attack being described as “unprovoked” by Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles. In the X post, made only 2 days after Hamas terrorists murdered over 1200 people and kidnapped hundreds more, Leong wrote “Unprovoked?! This is a disgraceful statement from Defence Minister Richard Marles. It is also appalling that tonight the Opera House will be lit up in support of Israel - what about all of the Palestinian lives lost since occupation?

“What about the Palestinian Australian community mourning their loved ones? What about the decades upon decades of human rights violations against the Palestinian people? I am disgusted at both state and federal Labor Governments for their actions in relation to this.

“But I guess we shouldn’t be surprised - because after all they too rule over a land still marked with the bloodstains of invasion and colonization without any end to the injustice for First Nations people.

“Today & every day, I stand in solidarity and defiance with Palestinian people here and across the globe. I urge all to listen to the voices of Palestinian people - and human rights orgs - providing much-needed perspective and historical context for the current escalation.”