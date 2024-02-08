NYPD arrest man who berated, beat Jewish man with umbrella

The man who allegedly assaulted a Jewish New Yorker with an umbrella in November was arrested on Wednesday, the Crown Heights Shomrim announced.

The Jewish neighborhood watch organization said that videos and tips that it collected and provided to the New York Police Department aided in the investigation and eventual arrest of the suspect.

"Great work and collaboration," the Shomrim wrote on social media.

Wave of antisemitic attacks in NYC

Crown Heights Info reported that on November 8, a Jewish man riding his bicycle on Montgomery Street was approached by a man who began cursing him in reference to his Jewish identity.

When the victim attempted to leave, the alleged assailant struck him on the back with an umbrella. The victim called the police and Shomrim and followed the attacker back to a project building.

New York City has been subject to the global wave of antisemitic incidents in the wake of the October 7 massacre in Israel. The NYPD announced on Tuesday that the total there had been an increase in hate crime incidents in January 2024 compared to January 2023, "led by a month-over-month increase in anti-Jewish incidents."

NYPD saw 31 antisemitic crimes in January 2024 compared to the 17 incidents in the same month in 2023. This represents an 82% increase in anti-Jewish crimes. The previous month's report saw the same amount of incidents as in January, a 121% increase from last December.