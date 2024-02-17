Israeli ambassador to Portugal Dor Shapira, alongside B’nai B’rith Portugal President Gabriela Cantergi, cautioned on Wednesday that the silence of politicians in response to increasing antisemitism in Portugal could potentially lead to physical attacks against Jews.

This concern arises amidst a noticeable lack of condemnation among Portuguese politicians across the political spectrum following a surge in antisemitic incidents across the country.

Since Hamas's attack on southern Israel on October 7 and the onset of the Israel-Hamas War, many countries worldwide, including Portugal, have witnessed a rise in antisemitic rhetoric and attacks. These incidents in Portugal encompass vandalism at the Porto synagogue and the Jewish Cultural Centre in Lisbon, targeting companies associated with Israelis and universities with ties to Israel. Furthermore, threats against the Jewish population, posters denouncing Jewish landlords, and the publication of lists of Israeli Jewish businessmen by a political newspaper have added to the concerning trend.

Speaking out against this surge in antisemitism during the International Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at the Lisbon Synagogue, Shapira emphasized the importance of combatting antisemitism and expressed concern over the messages of fear received by the Israeli Embassy from Israelis and Jewish students across Portugal.

Recent antisemitic demonstrations in Porto

One noteworthy demonstration in Porto in early February urged people not to rent houses from what they referred to as "Zionist murderers," highlighting tensions within the community. Subsequent actions, such as the publication of a list of individuals working for Israeli investors by Esquerda.net newspaper, have further exacerbated the situation. People take part in a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in Lisbon, Portugal, November 16, 2023 (credit: PEDRO NUNES/REUTERS)

The failure of party leaders to condemn these acts of hate has been criticized by Cantergi, who emphasized the historical dangers of scapegoating Jews and the potential for such silence to embolden further attacks.

The Jewish community of Porto has taken legal action, filing a criminal complaint with the Portuguese Attorney-General against those inciting hatred and violence against Israeli and Jewish citizens and residents. They have also called for accountability regarding the publication of the list by Esquerda.net. The community stresses the immediate danger posed to their physical safety and livelihoods by such actions. Advertisement

The vandalization of the "Kadoorie Mekor Haim" synagogue in Porto shortly after the Hamas attack in Israel underscores the urgency of addressing antisemitism in Portugal. Despite the relatively small Jewish population, now estimated at around 5,000, there is a pressing need for comprehensive condemnation and concrete action from political and legal authorities to combat hate speech and ensure the safety of Jewish communities in Portugal.