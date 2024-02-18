Brazil's Lula compares Israel to Nazis, Gaza war to Holocaust

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has compared Israel's war against Hamas to Adolf Hitler and the Nazis' extermination of Jews in the Holocaust on Sunday, Brazilian media reported.

"What is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people does not exist at any other historical moment," said the president.

"In fact, it existed when Hitler decided to kill the Jews." The October 7 attack by Hamas, which killed over 1,200 people, has been reported as the "deadliest day for the Jews since the Holocaust," as described by US President Joe Biden days after the attack and also by numerous Israeli officials and Jewish social media users.

The president stated that the deaths in Gaza are a "massacre" and a "genocide," reports quoted him as saying.

Lula made these statements in an interview with journalists at a hotel he was staying at in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The president was previously in Cairo, where he met with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The Brazilian daily newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported that the war in Gaza was the main topic of Lula's five-day trip abroad.

Luka had already criticized Israel for its "disproportionate response" after the Hamas attack. A man checks his mobile phone as a woman riding a bike passes next to a big Brazilian flag in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 28, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE)

Brazilian envoy called for reprimand

Foreign Minister Israel Katz recalled the Brazilian ambassador to Israel for a reprimand following Lula's statements, saying, "The words of the Brazilian president are shameful and serious. No one will harm Israel's right to defend itself."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided with Katz to recall the Brazilian ambassador, saying, "This is about trivializing the Holocaust and trying to harm the Jewish people and Israel's right to defend itself. Comparing Israel to the Nazi Holocaust and Hitler is crossing a red line. Israel fights for its defense and securing its future until complete victory, and it does so while upholding international law."