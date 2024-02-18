Anti-Israel activists push over Australian man at Adelaide demonstrations

Activists clad in Palestinian keffiyehs and flags pushed over an Australian man during a heated confrontation at an Adelaide protest on Sunday.

The protesters allegedly became irate when the passerby began to film the rally with his phone as he tried to get past the march.

Two men pushed the man to the ground in front of the Scots Church Adelaide and across the Adelaide Business School.

Police intervention and response

The police intervened and separated the man from the march by sitting him down on the steps of the church. An eyewitness said that the police took no action against the assailants. The South Australia Police did not immediately reply to the inquiry. Members of the Australian Palestinian community hold banners and a flag as they stand on a balcony of the Sydney Town Hall during a protest against Israel's military action in Gaza July 20, 2014. Israel said on Sunday it had expanded its ground offensive in Gaza and militants kept up rocket fire in (credit: David Gray/Reuters)

The march was reportedly part of a series of Sunday marches organized by the Australian Friends of Palestine Association and Students for Palestine.

At the protest, activists called for the freeing of “Palestine, from the river to the sea.” In addition to Palestinian flags, South African and Yemeni flags can also be seen. Yemen’s Houthi movement, an Iranian proxy, has been participating in the conflict by engaging in maritime terrorism against cargo vessels passing their coast.

The assault follows another aggressive incident by pro-Palestinian activists on Thursday at the University of Sydney.

Three women grabbed an Israeli flag hanging at the Australasian Union of Jewish Students orientation week stall and threw it into the garbage bin. The incident was reported to campus security.