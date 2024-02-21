Alumni sue Harvard for devaluing diploma with ‘antisemitic’ campus

Ten Harvard University alumni filed a lawsuit against the school on Wednesday for devaluing their diplomas due to the antisemitism, support for terrorism, and anti-Israel sentiment that had been fostered and allowed to foster.

The civil suit, filed to Massachusetts federal court, alleged that Harvard breached an implicit contract with the alumni created through policies and handbooks that promised the institution’s continued prestige after their investment in the degree and enrolment. Due to the alleged toxic environment on campus, potential employers and companies no longer respect Harvard diplomas when considering applicants, and could damage their career prospects, the suit argued.

The alumni have demanded monetary restitution for the costs of attending Harvard and damage to their reputation. The suit further requests a court injunction for Harvard to take disciplinary measures against faculty, staff, and students responsible for antisemitic harassment and discrimination on campus.

Outrage only made more intense by antisemitism at elite US universities

Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, the president of the Shurat HaDin civil rights center and one of the attorneys representing the alumni, said that the lawsuit reflects the growing outrage by graduates over the antisemitism encouraged in US campuses. A sign points the way to the Harvard College Admissions Visitors Center at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., July 6, 2023. (credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)

“This dangerous weaponization of higher education by radical faculty and students as well as the impotent administration response, all justified under the guise of academic freedom, has turned the colleges into hate centers which has greatly devalued their reputation and diplomas,” said Darshan-Leitner. “We believe other graduates from other schools will soon be filing their own lawsuits.”

Harvard‘s campus has seen an explosion of antisemitism, pro-terrorism, and anti-Israel animus since Hamas’s October 7 pogrom in Israel, the suit contended, but that the university has facilitated such an educational environment for years.