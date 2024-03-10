Attendees of Oslo Women's Day Parade carryings signs supporting hostages, banned

A group of supporters for the Israeli hostages kidnapped to Gaza on October 7 were prevented from attending the Oslo, Norway International Women’s Day Parade, NRK reported, citing operations coordinator Tore Barstad of the Oslo police.

"Today is March 8th, International Women's Day, and there was supposed to be a parade with various slogans through downtown Oslo. About 6,000 people gathered at Youngstorget, including a support group for Israeli hostages. They were physically obstructed by other participants in the parade, and eventually they were informed by the organizing committee that they were not allowed to participate in the parade with the slogans they had," Barstad told NRK.

Supporters of the Israeli hostages were holding signs with pictures of the hostages held in Gaza and phrases such as “#metoounlessyouareajew.”

The women who were part of this group said that they had received permission from the March 8 Committee to participate under the main slogan, "Support women's peace efforts - combat rape as a weapon."

"No Zionists on our streets". The organizers of the main parade on the International Women's Day Parade in Oslo prevented us from participating in the parade, and joining the section against the use of rape as a weapon in war. The reason: the #BringThemHomeNow signs we… pic.twitter.com/DK8XFxirAA — Defend Israeli Democracy (@IsraeliDefend) March 9, 2024

When pro-Palestinians supporters saw the Israeli hostage supporters, they began shouting slogans such as, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”

Statements from the Oslo police

The police told NRK that they were prepared for the possibility of conflict between the two groups during the event since there was already a slogan in the parade in support of women in Gaza with the name "Gaza's women are Oslo's sisters."

"The police will not intervene in any form of freedom of expression, and we made it clear that we were here for order," Tore Barstad said.

The Olso police concluded that it is sad for the police to see that women's rights are not being prioritized, regardless of whom they belong to, referring to this incident.