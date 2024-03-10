Better 'Jew free': London doctor to be investigated by Health Secretary over antisemitism

The UK Health Secretary Victoria Atkins announced intentions to "urgently" investigate Dr. Dimitrios Psaroudakis, a London-based gynecologist who claimed his local borough of Hammersmith would be better "Jew free," according to multiple media reports from Saturday.

Atkins told the Telegraph, “As the Prime Minister set out on the steps of Downing Street last week, there are people whose ideology and dogma are in direct conflict with our shared values as a country."

“Just as we will not stand for that across the country nor will I stand for that in our NHS,” she said. “I can assure [Sir Michael] I will be looking into this with great urgency and great care.”

Atkins wrote to England's National Health Service and the General Medical Council, where she reportedly asserted that “hate speech and support for extremism or terrorism are not compatible with the responsibilities and duties of healthcare professionals."

She also reportedly asked the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service to review the three-month suspension, which will expire in a few week's time, in favor of a more severe punishment. Oct 15, 2023; London, United Kingdom; A fan wearing a NFL jersey departs the Seven Sisters underground station before an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (credit: KIRBY LEE/USA TODAY/VIA REUTERS)

Sir Michael Ellis, the former Conservative attorney general, was cited by the Telegraph as having expressed “this doctor may be a danger to Jewish patients” and called for a review of the tribunal’s “grossly unreasonable” decision before his suspension is up.

Citing the Telegraph's investigation, Ellis told the House of Commons, “I am concerned this doctor may be a danger to Jewish patients, and I’m also concerned that this tribunal is defective and their decision is grossly unreasonable.”

The tribunal found that Psaroudakis had not been racist but“comfortable with using discriminatory language," the Jerusalem Post reported in February.

What were the inappropriate comments made by Psaroudakis?

In addition to claiming that Hammersmith would be better "Jew free," Psaoudaki had previously described Jewish colleagues in emails as “leprechaun[s]’, “alky,” “s**t for brains” and “big nose,” the Post reported.

The Mail also reported that the doctor had made a number of sexually explicit and sexist remarks, including sending an email that said, “If we hire another woman, I’m going to kill myself.” It was also reported that the doctor had sent several sexually explicit messages about “lube” and “gregging”- an act that involves performing a sexual act on a stolen hat.