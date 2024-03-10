How does the current wave of antisemitism fit into past trends? -interview

The wave of antisemitism in the wake of the October 7 Massacre is part of a rising global undercurrent of Jew-hatred since 2014, UNESCO Chair on Antisemitism and Holocaust Research, Adviser to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance and Shoah Foundation Executive Director Dr. Robert Williams explained to The Jerusalem Post last Monday.

Williams said that the current "decline in social fabric" is part of ongoing trends in antisemitism "though an escalation of the negative trends that we've seen so far."

"Antisemitism has been a constant since the end of the Holocaust, unfortunately," said Williams, but almost ten years ago in the 2014-2015 period, there was a spike in antisemitism in many countries across the world.

"There are those that may say the trend may start earlier, but you see in 2014 from the right and islamist quarters extreme terrorism attacks," said Williams.

Incidents in 2014 onwards

There was a trend of shooting attacks in this time period. Williams noted the Overland Park shootings at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City and Village Shalom retirement home, and the Jewish Museum of Belgium. 2015 saw the deadly Bataclan theatre attack, which Williams said had been targeted in the past because it was owned by a Jewish family.

2014-2015 was also the period "you see the rise of populist movements which have antisemitic ideologies attached to them, and mask themselves in anti-Israel animus," said Williams. Antisemitic attack on Jewish London restaurant (credit: Maariv Online)

The world has since seen slowly rising antisemitism with spikes during warfare in Gaza, when there is an opportunity and excuse to express antisemitic animosity. Radical Islamist and far-right provocateurs had managed to conceal their antisemitism under the guise of anti-zionism until the current conflict.

Williams said that there was also a spike in antisemitism during the 2019 coronavirus pandemic, "where you see new manifestations and echoes of 'older themes'" in Jew-hatred. This includes classical accusations of Jews as carriers and sources of disease.

In the period of the black plague, Jews were cast as scapegoats and suffered massacres at the hands of their European neighbors. In online discourse, Israel was compared to a disease -- COVID-48 -- As Jews had been compared to pests and vermin in classical antisemitic literature.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Jews saw a rise in street attacks in New York City. Many of these attacks, such as the Monsey Hanukkah machete attack and the 2019 Jersey City shooting, were not conducted by white or Islamic supremacists, but black supremacists.

In 2021, coinciding with Operation Guardians of the Wall, Williams said radical right-wing groups started to appear at the same protests as far left-wing or Islamic anti-Israel groups. This dynamic alliance can be seen continuing to manifest today, especially in online discourse.

William also noted in this period that there was an increase in very "violent rhetoric," such as protests in Toronto.

In some of the Toronto protests, demonstrators repeatedly called for Intifada, cheered for news of rocket attacks, and called for the destruction of Israel. The slogan "by any means necessary," became popular among some groups during this period.

Williams said that there was a period of very short mourning for the lives lost on October 7, but this faded very quickly, and didn't take long before Jews were blamed as a whole for perceived Israeli wrongs against Palestinians. There was a return of some old themes such as distortion of the Holocaust, presenting Israelis as the new Nazis, and comparing the operation in Gaza to the genocide that Nazis perpetrated.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva set off a diplomatic storm in mid-February when he made such a comparison.

"It's completely unacceptable, it doesn't matter where the political leader is coming from, which political spectrum they're on," said Williams.

Williams, whose Shoah Foundation maintains an archive of Holocaust survivor testimonies, said that such comparisons minimize the understanding of the Holocaust. One cannot even compare the Holocaust to other crimes like the Holodomor -- such comparisons strip the Holodomor of its contexts and importance and simplify the crimes rather than seeking to better understand their uniqueness.

Comparisons of Israeli actions to that of the Nazis are "irresponsible," said Williams, and it is "necessary to reject and condemn them."

Williams said that they had also seen a trend of denial of Hamas's October 7 atrocities. The Shoah Foundation partnered with the National Library of Israel on March 4, not just offering their archive of Holocaust testimonies to all of Israel, but also the 400 October 7 accounts that they had collected. Williams said that the foundation would soon launch a media campaign highlighting the evidence they had collected.

"What has followed in the wake of October 7 shocked and shined a light on what we've long suspected," Williams said regarding the jubilation and mask-off Jew-hatred expressed online and off.

Anti-Israel protesters took to the streets even before Israeli operations in Gaza had begun. In Sydney, demonstrators were heard chanting "gas the Jews." Online, some Palestinian nationalists called for the event to be a new holiday.

Williams said that there was an affirmation of how dangerous antisemitism could be on the extreme left, "which we knew about but it hadn't manifested to such an extent."

This bald-faced evil also presented an opportunity to address the problem, said Williams.

"Now people understand that it's not just the person with the Nazi armband that is an antisemite," said Williams, describing how the hatred that exists on both sides of the political spectrum, and manifests in different and sometimes more subtle ways. The age-old hatred needs to be addressed, "it doesn't matter if it comes from the left or right."