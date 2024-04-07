Ex-Reform UK candidate decried Ashkenazi Jews, had Holocaust denial on blog

A Reform UK Party candidate for Orpington was removed from the candidate list after an NGO highlighted tweets by the politician which included denouncing of Ashkenazi Jews, but The Jerusalem Post has since found a more extensive history of such statements and an article about anti-Jewish conspiracies on the blog he edited.

Ex-Reform Orpington candidate Mick Greenhough and South Ribble candidate Jonathan Kay appeared to have been removed from the party's list following an expose by left-wing NGO Hope Not Hate. Kay was accused by the group of Islamophobia and racism for social media posts commenting on the IQ of Africans and Muslims.

Greenhough was also alleged by the group to have expressed racist and Islamophobic sentiments for calling for the removal of Muslims from Britain and posting a meme about Africans only having invented sticks. Hope Not Hate had also uncovered a 2019 social media post in which Greenhough said that "Most Jews are reasonable people. Their problem is the Askenazi Jews who have caused the world massive misery."

While Greenhough has commented in favor of Israel, in support of British Jewry, and against the October 7 attacks, he has a longer history of social media posts decrying Ashkenazi Jews than the NGO reported. PHOTOGRAPH OF Auschwitz-Birkenau taken in February 2017. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"It is the Askenazi Jews who are the problem," Greenhough said in 2020 response to a video about comedian Seth Rogen dismissing the need for a Jewish state.

In 2019 he wrote that "There are Jews and there are Ashkenazi Jews," and criticized Jews for their people with Jewish backgrounds for their role in promoting communist and socialist movements.

"The Jews have a problem," Greenhough said in 2018. "Most happily coexist but within their ranks are people like Alinsky, Soros, Trotsky, Lenin, Mandelson, Tim Wise, Ignatiev. Jack Straw who wish to destroy Western culture for a Soviet New World Order culture. That is their problem."

In 2020, Greenhough wrote that "Thousands of Jews were given sanctuary from Nazi Europe. Many repaid us by voting for a Socialist (Marxist) government."

Greenhough also claimed that Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby was Jewish and seeking to undermine the Anglican Church.

"Welby is a Jew and closer to Cultural Marxism than Christianity. Is his aim to destroy Christianity?" The politician wrote in 2021, based on an Independent article which mentioned Welby's father's Jewish ancestry.

"How did we get a Jew as Archbishop?" Greenhough asked in 2020.

Hope Not Hate also alleged that the EuroProbe blog that Greenhough edited had promoted conspiracy theories about population replacement.

Post on blog denies Holocaust

The EuroProbe blog also published in 2015 a post by a Michael Graham which denies the Holocaust and details an antisemitic conspiracy of Jews seeking to dissolve the British peoples.

"The British establishment continue to maintain the fiction that six million Jews died at the hands of the Nazis during the course of WWII, when it has been known for more than twenty years that, in all probability, no more than a tenth of that number perished," said the blog. "For that matter, why, in an age where we are reminded of the so-called ‘Holocaust’ every other day, do we not know of the much more murderous Ukrainian ‘Holodomor’ that preceded it?"

The blog post presented Communism and socialist organizations like the Fabian Society as Jewish enterprises creating a new world order that would force the interbreeding of the British peoples with other nations. Jewish elite were allegedly pushing the creation of the new world order through economic and banking manipulation.

Reform UK has not yet chosen a replacement for Greenhough, listing the Orpington candidate as "to be announced."