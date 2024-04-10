The Western Cape premiership candidate of a small South African political party has made his fight against Zionism a central aspect of his campaign, rallying against a local Jewish school and blaming Zionists for local issues.

Turkish-born Mehmet Vefa Dag, a Land Party member, has sworn a vendetta against the Cape Town United Herzlia Schools. The Jewish schools teach Hebrew and foster a connection to Jewish tradition, religion, and Israel.

"As Premier, the first thing I will do is shut down this Zionist diaspora," Vefa Dag said on X on Monday. "Zionist killers are groomed in Cape Town, South Africa. Shut down this killer school in South Africa."

Vefa Dag also described the Jewish school as a "devil school" in a March 27 TikTok video.

Last Tuesday, Vefa Dag claimed that Zionists were attempting to kill South Africans with genetically modified organism (GMO) products, sharing a picture of the 2023 African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) forum in Johannesburg.

"Zionists are killing us with GMO production," Vefa Dag said on Instagram. "They chose South Africa as their home base. My dear citizen, let us know the companies engaged in GMO production, and we will take care of all of them. Everyone has the right to live."

Vefa Dag accuses Israel of leeching finances off of South Africa

Vefa Dag has blamed Israel for corruption in South Africa as he has labeled the provincial leading party Democratic Alliance on Tuesday as "Zionists vampires."

On Wednesday, Vefa Dag wrote on Twitter that the "DA is stealing billions from poor people of Western Cape and financing Israeli war against children of Palestine."

Vefa Dag, whose party advocates for land distribution, claimed, "Zionists are believing Western Cape is chosen land for children of Israel," on Tuesday on X.

"Zionists will leave," he also wrote on Tuesday. "The Land Party is coming to take back the stolen lands and give them back to women and youth."

Vefa Dag has also promised a complete boycott and divestment from Israel's economic relationships with the Western Cape.

"As the new Western Cape management, we will reconsider all the projects with Israel and, if necessary, stop them all," Vefa Dag said on Tuesday. Israel no longer has anything to say about the Western Cape Economy."