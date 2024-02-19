Mohamed Hadid: Netanyahu kills more children a day than Hitler’s Auschwitz

Real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid on Monday compared Israel to Nazi Germany and said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was killing more children a day than Nazi leader Adolf Hitler did at the Auschwitz death camp.

“Congratulations, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, you beat him, you win, you win big time, you are the mightiest, you are Goliath,” Hadid wrote on Instagram with an accompanying infographic displaying Hitler and Netanyahu next to figures claiming that 178 Palestinian children had been killed each day in Gaza in October and November, while 127 Jews have been murdered at Auschwitz during World War II. “Congratulations for this win. You beat him in the massacre of the century.”

Hadid on Sunday wrote that the Palestinians welcomed Jewish refugees from Europe with “visas” and “guest houses” but that the refugees turned on them and “stole my life, my home, and my dignity.”

The post showed a picture of a Jewish refugee ship caught by the British with a banner that said The Germans destroyed our families and homes; don’t destroy our hopes.” This was juxtaposed with a picture of Israeli tanks and unattributed text stating, “We are fighting human animals. There are no rules. We will kill them all.”

Defense Minister Yoav Galant had said on October 9 that in response to the October 7 massacre, Israel would not be providing electricity, food, water, or fuel to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip as they were “fighting human animals and we will act accordingly.”

Hadid's family fled to Lebanon during the War of Independence

Hadid, who was born in Nazareth and whose family fled the War of Independence for Lebanon, said that the Jewish refugees came “to my country like little thieves with a plan…Zionist plan…you made me a refugee at age of nine years old.”

The American real estate developer wrote in an Instagram story on Monday that the Arab world did not hate Jews until 1947.

“The Palestinians are Semites,” said Hadid. “They can’t be antisemites.”

This is not the first time that Hadid has made comparisons between the Holocaust and the Israel’s war against Hamas. On December 17, he compared blindfolded and stripped suspected terrorists to naked Jews prior to their execution during the Holocaust.