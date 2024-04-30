Israeli Firm calls for free aid for US College Jews amid antisemitism surge

A new Israeli company, Belong, is offering to provide support services to 500 Jewish students at US campuses riddled with anti-Israel protests that have largely become supportive of terrorist organizations to help them study in Israel instead, the organization announced Tuesday.

Belong began operations in March and provides a range of support services to Jews in the diaspora making Aliyah or those seeking temporary Israel experiences, including study abroad and postgraduate degrees in Israel.

Its services range from free online resources to private individual assistance. Belong’s website also includes a list of all Israel-based study abroad programs.

For students at US campuses overtaken with antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment, Belong is offering two months' worth of free services, including help completing program registration documentation, identifying and registering for programs, providing advice on different course tracks and potential credits, connecting US students with Israeli students and student organizations for guidance and networking, finding housing, and giving guidance on securing student or residence visas.

Students must apply before May 31 through Belong’s website to receive these free services.

'An extremely strong antisemitic and anti-Israel wave'

“We are witnessing an extremely strong antisemitic and anti-Israel wave, expressed in a frightening way across US academic institutions. Jewish students, from the Ivy League or any other university around the world, need to know they have top-tier academic alternatives in Israel, and we will help those who wish to transfer,” said Gilad Ramot, the founder and chairman of Belong. A demonstrator holds a sign across from the Columbia University campus with a student protest encampment in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, U.S., April 25, 2024. (credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)

Eilon Gilad, the CEO of Belong, added, “It is the right of everyone to study in a safe and supportive environment, and we will work to ensure Jewish students can pursue their personal and academic development. We call on all Israeli universities and colleges to fast-track these requests and provide the needed infrastructure to ensure a smooth transition into Israeli academia.”

Israeli universities have offered Jewish students abroad to join their universities amid the high levels of antisemitism. The Technion Israel Institute of Technology released a statement on Friday inviting Jewish undergraduate and graduate students and academic faculty abroad to come to its Haifa campus to continue their research, teaching, and learning there.

“Unfortunately, faculty members from many universities in the West joined this wave, as did student organizations and professional associations," Technion President Prof. Uri Sivan said. "Given the feeble responses of quite a few presidents of leading universities in North America, Europe, and Australia, many Jewish and Israeli students and researchers currently face physical and verbal threats that cause them to think twice about everything they do and prevent them from participating in academic activities in those institutions."

She concluded, "As a result of this situation and given the Technion’s important role in the history of the Jewish People during the last 100 years, we have announced a program for the rapid integration of students and faculty members from around the world looking for an academic refuge during these difficult times.”