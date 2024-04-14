Jewish diaspora communities increase security after Iran attacks

Many Jewish diaspora communities have increased their security alert in response to the Saturday Iranian drone and missile attacks on Israel.

The Conference of European Rabbis explained that Jewish communities in Europe were raising their level of preparedness given the history of Iranian proxies attacking Jewish targets around the world.

"We are closely monitoring the Iranian attack on Israel and its implications for the security of Jews in the diaspora," said conference president Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt. 'We are in contact with all the leaders of the Jewish communities and security officials across the continent. I call on all Jews across Europe to remain vigilant in community institutions and to act responsibly in the public sphere."

The UK-based Community Security trust said that there were no specific warnings about attacks on Jewish institutions, but said that it had "sent a notice to all communal organizations, requesting that security measures are fully implemented. This is a necessary precaution because of the situation between Iran and Israel."

CST said Saturday on X that it had been working with the police and government since the Israel-Hamas war began with the October 7 Massacre, and that it would continue to secure UK Jewish life as long as needed.

Security measures and alerts in Jewish communities

A spokesperson for the Jewish Federations of North Americas assured " we have been in regular contact with our security partners who have told us that there are no credible threats that they're aware of at this time, and who also have encouraged us to keep leading our Jewish lives."

The Federation said that its LiveSecure security program had ensured that the over 100 communities involved in the project would be prepared for such moments. It also has a previously scheduled pre-Passover briefing on Wednesday to discuss security during the Jewish holiday.

The New York Police Department said that it was also closely watching the events in Israel unfold, and was working with other law enforcement bodies, religious leaders, and community members to keep the city safe.

"While there are no credible threats to NYC at this time, we will continue to deploy resources to houses of worship and sensitive locations throughout the city," the NYPD said on Sunday.

On April 5 the Secure Community Network (SCN) and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) urged Jewish communities across North America to remain alert in concern of an Iranian regime-sponsored attack in revenge for an alleged Israeli April 1 airstrike in Syria that killed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds force commander Mohammed Reza Zahedi and six other officers.

“In this moment of escalating international tension, the lights are blinking bright red, and they are blinking fast," SCN and ADL said in a joint statement. "The Jewish community across North America is facing unprecedented antisemitism and a heightened threat landscape and we must increase our vigilance to protect the community. We have a dual imperative to prioritize safety and security while continuing to live our lives as proud Jews."

The statement was released not due to particular intelligence on a threat, but in large part reaction to reports of Israeli embassies shoring up security and raising alert level. In response to queries about a change in the situation in the wake of the Iranian attacks, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said Sunday that it did not publicly discuss security arrangements for its diplomatic missions. SCN also said on Sunday that it did not yet have changes in its security assessments.