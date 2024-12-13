StandWithUs pilot study: Safety and security on campus

The StandWithUs Data and Analytics Department recently conducted a pilot study to assess safety and security concerns among Jewish student leaders and non-Jewish allies at universities across the United States. This survey, which gathered responses from 103 student participants attending the StandWithUs Emerson Fellowship Conference, offers a snapshot of students’ perspectives on personal safety and security on campus.

While these findings provide valuable insights, it’s important to note that as a pilot study focused on a specific demographic (Jewish student leaders and non-Jewish pro-Israel allies), the results may not be fully generalizable to a broader college student population. Further research with larger and more diverse samples is warranted to deepen our understanding of this critical issue.

Founded in 2007, the StandWithUs Emerson Fellowship selects and trains hundreds of student leaders from hundreds of universities throughout North America to educate their peers and communities about Israel and fight antisemitism on their campuses.

Demographics

The survey was completed largely by Jewish students (85.44%), with smaller representations from Christian (9.7%), Hindu (.97%), and unidentified religious backgrounds (.97%). The majority of respondents were between 18 and 23 years old, with the largest age group being 19-year-olds (39.8%). In terms of gender, 64.08% identified as female, 34.95% as male, and .97% as non-binary.

The universities represented in the survey spanned across various regions of the United States. The Northeast had the largest representation, accounting for 30.1% of respondents, followed by the Southeast with 25.24% and the West Coast with 21.36%. Smaller percentages of the midwest (10.68%), southwest (5.83%), south (1.94%), mid-Atlantic (.97%), and west (.97%) were also represented. While the results represent a specific group of student leaders, the experiences they reported across diverse regions of the US are concerning. A COALITION of pro-Palestinian students at the University of Michigan and other supporters protest in the street, in Dearborn, last May. Last weekend, a student was attacked off campus for answering ‘yes’ in response to the question ‘are you Jewish?’ (credit: REBECCA COOK/REUTERS)

Impact on-campus participation

The survey results highlight the impact of antisemitism on students’ ability to fully participate in campus life. Over half (53%) of respondents stated that their fear of antisemitic attacks affected their involvement in campus activities, including classes and events: 18% reported a reluctance to attend classes due to antisemitism; 25% felt unable to participate in extracurricular events; and 32% refrained from attending pro-Israel rallies due to safety concerns.

This sense of limitation affects not only students’ social and academic lives but also their ability to complete basic daily activities. For example, one student reported avoiding grocery shopping and exercising on campus due to fears of encountering hostility. Another described skipping necessary school-related activities like visiting the library to avoid anti-Israel protests.

Security and support services

When asked about security measures, 53% of students expressed that the availability of a security escort would influence their decision to attend certain events. This finding suggests an actionable area for campus administrations to explore ways to help alleviate student safety concerns.

Regarding institutional responses to antisemitic incidents, 42% of students who reported incidents felt their school responded adequately. On average, however, students rated these responses 3.4 out of 5, reflecting room for improvement.

When incidents were reported: 56% contacted campus police; 21% contacted local police; and 23% turned to other resources. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

One student shared frustration over the administration’s lack of follow-through, stating, “The school made us feel “heard,” but they never did anything to address the issue.” Another emphasized the importance of having clearer reporting processes and ensuring that professors create safe learning environments.

Awareness and utilization of support resources

Encouragingly, 73% of students reported being aware of campus resources available to them following antisemitic events, and 60% had utilized these resources. However, students had strong opinions on how campuses could better support safety and inclusion. Many expressed frustration with administrators for failing to follow their own rules, failing to respond quickly to threats, and not holding student perpetrators accountable.

One student asked to “stop pro-Hamas students’ reign of terror.” Another student pointed out that the difficult climate was unlikely to get better as long as significant foreign funding was involved, saying “Stop taking bloody money from Qatar and Iran.”

Other students emphasized the need for better engagement: Students complained about being ignored or said that “administration will reply to our concerns once, but after that, we hear nothing back (after) many meetings.”

Suggestions for improvement included establishing dedicated Jewish life centers, integrating Jewish perspectives into DEI initiatives, and enforcing time, place, and manner restrictions on protests. Students also stressed the importance of proactive support, such as increased security, better reporting mechanisms, and clear accountability measures.

Antisemitic actions revealed by the data

The data revealed a significant prevalence of antisemitism on campus, with 78% of respondents (80 students) reporting personal experiences with antisemitic incidents.

These incidents included:• Verbal attacks: Reported by 57%, such as being called a “Zionazi” or hearing comments like “I wish it was you on 10/7,” or “I’d rather kill myself than be a Jew.” Students shared examples of being shouted at during protests, harassed for displaying Israeli flags and being accused of genocide or terrorism. After expressing concern about posters that glorified the PLO and their doctrine, one student recounted a DEI officer’s dismissive remark: “This may sound harsh, but this is what activism looks like today.”

• Physical attacks: Reported by 13%, including being spat on, shoved, or having property vandalized. One student described being attacked with spray paint during an altercation.

• Other forms of antisemitism: Reported by 31%, such as social media harassment, doxxing, professors discriminating against students, and the destruction of Jewish symbols such as mezuzot [small roll of encased prayer on parchment affixed to doorpost] Another student described a disturbing experience where anti-Israel posters were put up across campus, one of which read, “Death to Israelis.”

Additionally, 82% of respondents reported witnessing antisemitic events, including:• Verbal attacks: Observed by 48%, such as a student being told to “take the baby killer cap off,” referring to a kippah, or that “Hitler did a good job – wish he was still alive.”

• Physical altercations: Witnessed by 21%, including incidents of Jewish students being shoved, punched, or spat on at rallies and vigils.

Conclusion

This pilot study sheds light on the significant safety and security challenges faced by Jewish student leaders and non-Jewish allies on college campuses. While campuses have resources in place, there is a clear need for enhanced measures to ensure all students feel safe and supported. Future research should aim to broaden the scope of this study and capture more diverse student perspectives to inform comprehensive, data-driven solutions that ensure safety and security on campus.

In response to these and other troubling statistics reported by the Data and Analytics department, StandWithUs has compiled resources to help individuals navigate these challenges. The guide “StaySAFE. StaySTRONG. StayPROUD.” includes legal support through the StandWithUs Saidoff Legal Department, martial arts training and other forms of self-defense, and safety, first aid, campus security escorts and self-care resources, including professional mental health support.

Learn more at: https://www.standwithus.com/staysafe.

The writer, a PhD, is the founding director of the Data & Analytics Department at StandWithUs, an international, non-partisan education organization that supports Israel and fights antisemitism. She can be reached at: alexandraf@standwithus.com.