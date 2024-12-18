Suspected arson attack at Montreal synagogue, police investigating

The Montreal police are investigating a potential arson attack at the Congregation Beth Tikvah synagogue after remnants of an incendiary device were located at the synagogue, CBC reported on Wednesday.

According to Montreal police, a 911 call was placed at approximately 3 a.m. regarding a fire that started near the synagogue, CBC said.

CBC cited the police as saying that one incendiary device was found at the scene. Witnesses told police that they saw a suspect fleeing the scene.

The fire was reported to be minor, and the police extinguished it not long after arriving at the scene.

CBC reported that a security perimeter was erected, and police officers were patrolling the area.

Dollard-des-Ormeaux : Synagogue et fédération CJA visés par un objet incendiaire peu avant 3h cette nuit. Suspects recherchés, module incendie criminel du SPVM sur place. #rcmtl pic.twitter.com/3dJzH7TvnY — Simon-Marc Charron (@SMCharronRC) December 18, 2024

Rabbi Saul Emanuel, the Executive Director of the JCC of Montreal, expressed concern over the attack in a statement posted by JCC Montreal on X/Twitter.

"The building, located on West Park Blvd., houses Congregation Beth Tikvah synagogue, the Hebrew Foundation School, and the West Island offices of Federation CJA, and was previously targeted in a similar attack in November 2023."

According to JCC Montreal's statement, a window was smashed, and minor smoke damage occurred in the building, with police finding the remnants of a crude firebomb.

Jewish leaders, political leaders respond to attack

"This second attack on the same location is deeply disturbing and a stark reminder of the persistence of anti-Semitic hatred," Rabbi Emanuel added.

"This is not an isolated incident - it is a repeated assault on a cornerstone of our community that serves as a hub for education, faith, and social services. Such acts of violence cannot be ignored or minimized."

"These repeated attacks are meant to instill fear, but our community remains resolute. We will not be intimidated," Rabbi Emanuel said.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar condemned the attack in a post to X/Twitter, stating, "I strongly condemn the antisemitic attack on the Beit Tikvah synagogue in Montreal."

"This is the second arson attack (!) against Beit Tikvah - which at the time was the first synagogue to be attacked after October 7th. It is impossible to put up with this wave of antisemitism."

אני מגנה בתוקף את המתקפה האנטישמית על בית-הכנסת ״בית התקווה״ במונטריאול. זהו מעשה ההצתה השני (!) נגד ״בית התקווה״ - שהיה בשעתו בית-הכנסת הראשון שהותקף לאחר ה-7 באוקטובר. אי אפשר להשלים עם הגל האנטישמי הזה. אני קורא לרשויות בקנדה לנקוט בצעדים התקיפים ביותר שניתן נגד האנטישמיות! — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) December 18, 2024

"I call on the Canadian authorities to take the strongest possible measures against antisemitism!" Sa'ar concluded.

Canadian opposition leader and head of the Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre, condemned the attack in a post to X/Twitter.

"Another brazen act of antisemitic hate and violence overnight. After 9 years of Justin Trudeau, Canada has become a more dangerous place for people of the Jewish faith."

Another brazen act of antisemitic hate and violence overnight. After 9 years of Justin Trudeau, Canada has become a more dangerous place for people of the Jewish faith.I condemn these cowardly acts and call on this Liberal government to finally show a backbone and do… pic.twitter.com/GkuuAakPr8 — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) December 18, 2024

"I condemn these cowardly acts and call on this Liberal government to finally show a backbone and do something to protect our people," Poilievre stated.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante also responded, saying, "Antisemitic acts are criminal acts."

Les gestes antisémites sont des gestes criminels. Le @SPVM fait enquête et trouvera les coupables. Il est intolérable que des citoyens montréalais vivent dans l’insécurité en raison de leur religion. https://t.co/6YgGcFLT9F — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) December 18, 2024

"The SPVM [Montreal police] is investigating and will find the culprits. It is intolerable that Montreal citizens live in insecurity because of their religion."

The Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs responded to the attack and to Montreal's mayor, saying, "These latest antisemitic attacks demonstrate once again the cowardice of those who hate us, the collapse of our shared values, and the abject failure of Mayor Valerie Plante's wait-and-see strategy in the context of the anti-Jewish hatred that is ruining both Montreal's reputation and her legacy as mayor."

Last night, incendiary devices were thrown at the Beth Tikvah synagogue and the @FederationCJA ‘s West Island building in Dollard-des-Ormeaux causing, in both cases, damage to the buildings’ exteriors and interiors.These latest antisemitic attacks demonstrate once again the… pic.twitter.com/QAa6Mw1BzG — CIJA (@CIJAinfo) December 18, 2024

"This is the SEVENTH time that a Jewish institution has been directly targeted in Montreal and the SECOND time that these two institutions were targeted in the last 14 months," CIJA wrote.

B'nai Brith Canada said in a statement that it was "outraged" and "seeking accountability" over the attack at Congregation Beth Tikvah.

"This is a terrifying reminder that Montreal is increasingly unsafe for Jewish people," Beth Tikvah Cantor Henry Topas said.

"This is the result of the failure of leaders at all levels to hold accountable those responsible for the hate and violence that is infesting Canadian society," B'nai Brith Canada stated.

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust studies said, "Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) is deeply disturbed by this morning’s latest firebombing of Beth Tikvah Synagogue in a Montreal suburb, which is also the site of a Jewish school and community centre."

“We are deeply troubled by the recent arson attack on Montreal’s Congregation Beth Tikvah, the second such incident in 13 months. This vile act of violence, occurring so close to Hanukkah, is a direct assault on the Jewish community as well as a stark reminder of the alarming rise in antisemitism and hate crimes targeting Jews across Canada,” said Michael Levitt, President and CEO of FSWC. “Such attacks cannot be ignored or dismissed as isolated incidents, nor can we allow these attacks to become the new normal. We call on authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, hold the perpetrators accountable, and take immediate action to address the growing threats faced by Jewish institutions and individuals. The safety and security of Jewish communities must be a national priority.”