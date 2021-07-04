Australian comedian laughs at tweet mocking Anne Frank

Australian comedian Christian Hull laughed at a satirical Anne Frank tweet in a TikTok video that was posted on Friday.
Hull uploaded a video of himself laughing at a series of his "favorite tweets", one of the tweets in the compellation was from a currently inactive satirical twitter page called Anne Frankly and it reads: who the f*ck read my diary #p***ed.The video can be found below:
Sometimes twitter is a great source of joy! pic.twitter.com/HB6SGkHW6m— Christian Hull (@christianhull) July 2, 2021
A number of similar pages have also been tweeting in the name of the Holocaust victim one goes so far as to mark her location as "in hiding". In recent years, social media has been used as a tool to reach and educate young viewers about the holocaust. Such was the 15 YouTube episodes of Anne Frank Video Diary that was created by the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. The last year has also shown a rise in antisemitism on social media platforms, with Twitter reportedly being the most antisemitic platform according to a report by the Fighting Online Antisemitism.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}
In response to the video Dr. Dvir Abramovich, Chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission, issued the following statement:“This troubling incident once again proves that the abject trivialization and debasement of the Holocaust continues to permeate our culture and diminish the true impact of this vast tragedy. We have a lot of work ahead of us in educating people about the unparalleled horrors of the Shoah and how wrong it is to make light of the suffering and extermination of millions. Anne Frank’s memory deserves greater respect than being abused, and we call on Christian Hull to apologies immediately for his obscene post and for the hurt he has inflicted and to reflect on his conduct.”
Hull has yet to respond.