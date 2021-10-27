Black, Jewish Americans come together to fight antisemitism

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 27, 2021 16:35
(photo credit: COMBAT ANTISEMITISM MOVEMENT)
The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) and the American Sephardi Federation launched the "Fighting Antisemitism and Racism Together” conference, which was held on October 24 and 25.
At the event, the two organizations initiated a cultural celebration to bring communities, mainly Black and Jewish American communities, together to take a "firm" stance against antisemitism and racism.
During the proceedings, organizers of the event noted that "emerging ideologies were giving fuel to the growth of antisemitism and racism." 
The organizers noted that "Black and Jewish Americans must not allow their longstanding alliance to waver."
They said that considering racial prejudice and antisemitism still pose a "clear and present danger" to the two communities as it stands today. They additionally spoke out against growing tensions between the Black and Jewish communities, as seen in recent years and months, including a dramatic rise in anti-Israel rhetoric using antisemitic language.
“Today we are coming together to not only celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Jewish and Black Americans, but also to take an active and collective stance against racism," said CAM Director Sacha Roytman Dratwa.
To clarify the strong bond between the two communities, presenters reminded program participants of the long tradition of cooperation between the two, noting how the two communities Martin Luther King Jr.'s struggle for equality during the peak of the Civil Rights Movement.
Furthermore, the event featured the presentation of an award named after Albert Murray, the founder of jazz philosophy. Murray worked to reduce racial tension by promoting the values of a multicultural society through music.
The award was presented to renowned artist, musician and composer Wynton Marsalis, who runs the Lincoln Center Jazz Program.
"The award is bestowed on trailblazers and the collective effort to build a more harmonious future free of racism and antisemitism," said Lewis P. Jones, who presented the award. “I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this award. Wynton’s commitment stands as a beacon and a gateway to our common humanity.”
Upon reception of the award, Marsalis said, "We are many, let us also be one, unified in our embrace of humanism and cultural excellence and democracy. Let us not be tribal."


