Dozens of Nazi items up for auction on Australian site

Among the Nazi items offered for auction is a WWII "Jewish Star of David" armband, a Waffen SS Cap insignia and a hand-embroidered retired Nazi officer shoulder patch.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 13, 2021 03:14
A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
An auction of Nazi memorabilia, including clothing, patches, pins and more will take place on auction site Danielle Elizabeth in Queensland, Australia on Saturday.
Among the dozens of items offered for auction is a World War II "Jewish Star of David" armband listed as rare. The white armband features a blue Star of David with the word ghetto written across it in black lettering. Also up for auction is a Waffen SS Cap insignia, an "incredible" hand embroidered retired Nazi officer shoulder patch and an SS officers tunic.
Danielle Elizabeth is an Australian antique dealer and auctioneer. One of the first antique businesses in Stanley St Brisbane was founded by the family that owns the company, according to the company's website. Pieces sold by Danielle Elizabeth have been featured in films including Thor and Pirate of the Caribbean, according to the site.
"This profiteering from the proceeds of history’s darkest crime is beyond sickening," said Dr. Dvir Abramovich, Anti-Defamation Commission chairman. Abramovitch has been pushing to ban the sale of Nazi memorabilia in a national campaign.
"If Danielle Elizabeth took the time to think about the 1.5 million children murdered by the Nazis, perhaps they would twice about trafficking in these instruments of death. If Hitler were alive today, he would be applauding Danielle Elizabeth for celebrating and glorifying his regime’s monstrous deeds.
"Our valiant diggers, who died to vanquish Hitler, and the six million Jews who perished at the hands of the Nazis, must be turning in their graves at the thought that this evil tyrant’s legacy of death and suffering is being kept alive. Imagine the anguish Holocaust survivors must be feeling right now. Anyone offering these cursed, blood-stained items is desecrating the memory of the victims and should be ashamed."


