Food Network star Alton Brown makes antisemetic tweet, then apologizes

TV personality Alton Brown, known best as a chef and a food show presenter, apologized on Wednesday for using the Holocaust in a joke on Twitter, Jewish News Syndicate reported. The event began after Brown tweeted a series of comments speaking out against US President Donald Trump which have since been deleted, according to JNS. He then tweeted the comment, "Do you think the camp uniforms will be striped, like the ones at Auschwitz or will plaid be in vogue?”In reply, one Twitter user said “Depends on what you’re worth going in."In response, Brown tweeted, "I have no gold fillings," which has not been deleted. The tweet made a reference to the gold fillings that Nazis removed from the teeth of Jews at concentration camps. The Auschwitz tweet garnered backlash, after which Brown issued his apology.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}“I apologize for the flippant reference I made to the Holocaust in my tweet last night,” he posted on Wednesday. “It was not a reference I made for humorous effect, but rather to reflect how deeply frightened I am for our country. It was a very poor use of judgement and in poor taste.”
The StopAntisemitism.org watchdog didn't seem to Brown's apology very sincere, suggesting that the Food Network suspend him."Alton Brown is sorry he got called out for his vile Holocaust rhetoric," the watchdog said in a tweet. “And the only thing he’s trying to do with his ‘apology’ is save his multi-million-dollar FoodNetwork and Discovery contract.”I apologize for the flippant reference I made to the Holocaust in my tweet last night. It was not a reference I made for humorous effect but rather to reflect how deeply frightened I am for our country. It was a very poor use of judgement and in poor taste.— Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 11, 2020
Thank you @NASCAR for suspending Josh Reaume over his #antisemitic tweet. Your turn @FoodNetwork @Discovery Alton Brown More on Reaume here: https://t.co/E4gH2sPy1C More in Brown here: https://t.co/MBRyhFjRMw pic.twitter.com/piBSHkJKCy— StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) November 12, 2020