The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

German politicians part of ‘Anti-Israel International,' says expert

MPs and European parliament members signed anti-sovereignity letter

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JULY 1, 2020 23:04
Henryk M. Broder (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Henryk M. Broder
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Germany’s leading authority on contemporary antisemitism Henryk Broder wrote on Monday that scores of left-wing German politicians are anti-Israel because they signed a letter slamming Israel’s plan to exercise sovereignty over parts of the disputed West Bank.
Broder, who has testified in the Bundestag about new forms of Jew-hatred since the Holocaust, titled his article The anti-Israel International on the popular journalist website “The Axis of Good.”
The German Jewish author and journalist Broder writes commentary for the Die Welt –a large broadsheet paper. He has a significant readership following in the German-speaking world.
Broder mocked the German politicians from Left Party, Social Democratic Party and Green Party who signed the protest letter for not directing their criticism to Turkey’s occupation of North Cyprus, Russia’s annexation of Crimea, and China’s occupation of Tibet.
Critics have cited the European political preoccupation with the Jewish state as a form of double standards. Israel's democracy is singled out but non-democratic nations who commit massive human rights crimes are not targeted.
The German politicians from the European parliament and the Bundestag, along with other politicians, wrote in their June 23 letter: “We, parliamentarians from across Europe committed to a rules-based global order, share serious concerns about President Trump’s plan for the Israeli Palestinian conflict and the imminent prospect of Israeli annexation of West Bank territory. We are deeply worried about the precedent this would set for international relations at large.”
A number of the German politicians who signed the letter promote the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions sanctions campaign against Israel or have failed to take action against BDS animated antisemitism within their party.
Social Democratic Party MP Aydan Özoguz is on the advisory board of the pro-BDS German-Palestinian Society (DPG). The DPG just called for ending the EU-Israel "Association Agreement" because of the sovereignty dispute. Özoguz, whose election district is based in the city-state of Hamburg, declined to answer Jerusalem Post queries.
Daniel Killy, a spokesman for the Hamburg Jewish community, told the Post that in his role as a member of the executive board of the German-Israel Friendship Society "membership in the German-Palestinian Society and a simultaneous commitment to Israel are mutually exclusive. The three members of the Bundestag Özuguz, Nouripour and Buchholz have to decide where they stand. And anyone who follows the German state doctrine and thus accepts the security of Israel as not subject to discussion cannot and must not be a member of an organization that glorifies terror."
"Therefore, resignations of the three deputies from the DPG would only be self-evident. However, should membership hide more than ignorance and should it be an expression of a clear anti-Israel stance, these three parliamentarians are no longer acceptable to represent the German people," he added.

Green Party MP Clauda Roth
In 2019, Germany’s largest paper Bild said Roth “made antisemitism socially respectable” in Germany because she embraced the Iranian regime Holocaust denier Ali Larijani. Cem Özdemir, a Green Party MP, also signed the letter. Özdemir has declined to comment about his Roth’s alleged mainstreaming of Larijani who urges the destruction of Israel.
Özdemir has also remained indifferent to alleged antisemitic BDS activity from the Green Party foreign policy spokesman, Omid Nouripour, who is on the advisory board of the DPG. Nouripour refused to answer Post queries about his role in the DPG calling for sanctions against the Jewish state.
Green Party MP Jürgen Trittin
Trittin praised the late antisemitic left-wing terrorist Dieter Kunzelmann in 2018 who reportedly sought to blow up the Jewish community center in Berlin in 1969. Kunzelmann trained with Palestinian terrorists.
Green Party MP Katrin Göring-Eckardt
Eckardt defended her party’s initiative to label Jewish products from the disputed territories in 2013.  A year before the Green Party's anti-Israel measure, which is considered BDS activity, Germany’s neo-Nazi party NPD formulated similar legislation in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.
Left Party MP Sahra Wagenknecht
Wagenknecht  and Left Party MP Christine Buchholz refused to participate in a 2010 standing ovation for former president Shimon Peres on Holocaust Remembrance Day in the Bundestag.
Christine Buchholz, a Left Party Bundestag deputy, is also on the advisory board of the pro-BDS DPG, and has defended the "resistance" of the terrorist entities Hamas and Hezbollah against the Jewish state.
Wagenknecht's refusal to participate in the standing ovation for Peres was praised by Germany’s NPD neo-Nazi party.
Left Party politician Heike Hänsel
In 2014, the human rights organization Simon Wiesenthal Center included  Hänsel on its top ten list of worst outbreaks of antisemitism and anti-Israeli activity.  Hänsel invited BDS speakers to deliver a talk in the Bundestag.


Tags germany bds Anti-Israel Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It is time to get rid of Army Radio By JPOST EDITORIAL
Annexation might be right, but Netanyahu’s process is flawed By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy If you cancel Israel, you hurt yourself, not Israel By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by