The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

GOP nominee accuses Soros of placing political operatives in school boards

Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for governor of Virginia, described “chaos” in the Virginia school system and blamed Democratic opponent Gov. Terry McAuliffe, as well as Soros.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
OCTOBER 22, 2021 05:35
Billionaire investor George Soros attends the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Billionaire investor George Soros attends the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for governor of Virginia, accused liberal Jewish billionaire George Soros of “inserting” political activists into the school system “disguised as school boards.”
Youngkin described “chaos” in the Virginia school system and blamed his Democratic opponent, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, as well as Soros.
“The blame for these wrongs and the present chaos in our schools, lay squarely, squarely at the feet of 40-year politician Terry McAuliffe,” Youngkin said to cheers Tuesday night at a rally in Burke, a town in northern Virginia. “But also, George Soros-backed allies. These allies that are in the liberal progressive movement, they’ve been inserting political operatives into our school system disguised as school boards.”
Soros has not backed Virginia school board candidates, who are mostly parents from the local community. A Youngkin spokesman pointed the Jewish Telegraphic Agency to media coverage of Soros’ backing for McAuliffe and for the election of progressives as prosecutors in northern Virginia, but not for school boards. A couple of the stories, from conservative outlets, about prosecutors were tangentially related to school board issues.
Jewish anti-defamation groups have said that attacks on the liberal Jewish billionaire and Holocaust survivor can cross into antisemitism, particularly when he is accused, often without basis, of working secretively to advance a far-left agenda. Soros’s political giving is in the open and he is often accused of backing initiatives with which he has no affiliation.
Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., a Jewish moderate Democratic congresswoman from Virginia Beach who has led criticism of members of her party’s left whom she sees as making antisemitic comments, said that Youngkin committed the same offense.
George Soros. (credit: PASCAL LAUENER / REUTERS)George Soros. (credit: PASCAL LAUENER / REUTERS)
“I call it out in my own party and I’m calling it out now,” Luria said Wednesday on Twitter. “Evoking George Soros as a shadowy funder is an antisemitic conspiracy theory. This is an unacceptable statement from Glenn Youngkin.”
In 2018, supporters of former President Donald Trump baselessly accused Soros of backing a migrant caravan headed from Mexico to the United States. The gunman who killed 11 Jewish worshippers in Pittsburgh in October of that year also embraced the conspiracy theory.
Soros made headlines in 2019 when he backed a number of progressives running in Democratic primaries for prosecutor in northern Virginia.
Youngkin is playing up national school controversies in his campaign, promising to ban so-called “Critical Race Theory,” limit rights for transgender students, and end mask mandates.


Tags republican republicans George Soros virginia antisemitism US politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's medical intern, resident strike is over, bringing needed change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Will Kohavi's political ambitious impact military considerations? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The rifts after Rabin

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Abraham Accords: Is the Israel-Arab circle of peace expansion over? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The government’s assassination of Israel’s character - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

‘Jewish supremacy’ conspiracy theory spread on Irish parliament floor

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by