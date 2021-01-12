The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Restaurants in Portland vandalized with "free Palestine" graffiti

Ironically, neither of the restaurants vandalized considers itself exclusively Israeli.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JANUARY 12, 2021 05:33
The Cantinho do Avillez restaurant in Porto, Portugal following vandalism attributed to BDS activists (photo credit: WJC)
The Cantinho do Avillez restaurant in Porto, Portugal following vandalism attributed to BDS activists
(photo credit: WJC)
Several Israeli affiliated restaurants in Portland, Oregon, were vandalized with "free Palestine" graffiti over the weekend, local media reported. 
The Portland Police Bureau is reportedly investigating three separate incidents of Israeli affiliated restaurants being vandalized at around the same time. These include a vegan hummus restaurant from Israeli chef Tal Caspi called Aviv and two branches of Shalom Ya'll, a restaurant that specialises in Mediterranean food, including shawarma and falafel.
Some of the graffiti spray-painted on a Shalom Ya'll restaurant read: "Hummus not Israeli", "Falafel is from Palestine" and "murder", According to photos posted on social media. Kasey Mills, Jamal Hassan and Laura Amans, the restaurant's owners, described the assaults as antisemitic.
“We are committed to operating inclusive spaces, and do not tolerate messages of hate or racism in any form,” Mills, Hassan and Amans wrote in their statement “We are so thankful for the outpouring of support we have received from the community over the last 24 hours.”
Ironically, neither of the restaurants vandalized considers itself exclusively Israeli, with a daytime manager at Aviv telling local media that most employees are not in fact Israeli. Moreover, the restaurant had recently removed the word "Israeli" from its signs, trying to distance itself from any political issue.
Vandalism and other acts of blind hatred toward Jewish and Israeli restaurants seem to be becoming more frequent. In October, a kosher restaurant in Paris was defaced and vandalized with Nazi slogans.
And it seems like not even being directly connected to Israeli politics or being Israeli for that matter is no longer enough to avoid being blindly accused of perpetuating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
But what can one expect from people who don't even bother checking the origin of falafel? 
 


